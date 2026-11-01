Sovereignty Wins Breeders Cup Classic at Keeneland in Lexington

Sovereignty claims the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Classic at Keeneland, defeating Forever Young. Junior Alvarado rides the Godolphin-owned horse to victory in this major horse racing event.

Sovereignty secured a decisive victory in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Classic on October 31 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. The race covered a distance of 2,000 meters and carried a purse of US$7 million, which equates to S$8.94 million. This triumph denied Japan's Forever Young a rare opportunity to repeat as champion in the premier event of the racing calendar. The victory marks a significant milestone for the four-year-old Into Mischief colt, who was ridden by Junior Alvarado and trained by the US Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

Sovereignty Completes Historic Double Victory Path

Sovereignty entered the race as the winner of the 2025 dual Grade 1 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, both contested over 2,000 meters. He seized his first opportunity to compete in the Breeders Cup Classic after being scratched from the previous year's edition due to a fever. His campaign in 2026 had seen mixed results, with two defeats before his latest success. He finished second in the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Park on April 19 and third in the Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 28. However, he bounced back to win the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on August 9, showing his resilience and top-class form.

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Alvarado Guides Sovereignty To Clear Lead In Race

Despite a hoof abscess threatening his participation just before the race, Junior Alvarado expressed absolute confidence in Sovereignty's ability to win. The pair settled behind the pace-setting stablemate Knightsbridge, ridden by Luis Saez, and waited for the right moment to strike. When Alvarado unleashed Sovereignty at the top of the stretch, the horse delivered a powerful performance that left no doubt about his superiority. He finished one and three-quarters lengths ahead of The Puma, with Knightsbridge finishing another two and a quarter lengths back in third place. Alvarado noted that he felt the horse's immense power throughout the race and never doubted the outcome.

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Forever Young Fades As Japan Celebrates Sprint Win

Pre-race attention had focused heavily on Forever Young, the Japanese star who won the Breeders Cup Classic at Del Mar in 2025. He aimed to join Tiznow as the only horse to win back-to-back titles in this prestigious event. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Ryusei Sakai, Forever Young ran close to the leaders for much of the race but faded to fifth place in the final straight. Yahagi admitted that while the positioning was perfect, the horse gave no response in the run for the finish. Meanwhile, Japan celebrated elsewhere in the card with T O Elvis winning the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Sprint over 1,200 meters. Sakai guided the Daisuke Takayanagi-trained colt through traffic to secure a dramatic victory, extending his winning streak to six races.

O'Brien And Ward Claim Trainer Victories In Kentucky

Aidan O'Brien increased his record Breeders Cup wins to twenty-four with Benvenuto Cellini's success in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Turf over 2,400 meters. This victory put O'Brien two ahead of Bob Baffert for the most wins by a trainer. Benvenuto Cellini had previously finished ninth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but rebounded brilliantly with Ryan Moore in the saddle. O'Brien also secured wins with Sun Goddess and Haffner earlier in the week. Baffert managed a victory with Hughes in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Juvenile over 1,700 meters. Wesley Ward claimed his first Breeders Cup title with Bacio in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Turf Sprint over 1,100 meters, marking a strong return to form for the three-year-old Maclean's Music colt after wins in Europe.