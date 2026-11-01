SP Group Aims to Triple China District Cooling Capacity by 2031

SP Group plans to triple its China district cooling capacity to 120,000 RT by 2031. The firm focuses on sustainable energy solutions rather than price competition in the Chinese market.

SP Group has announced a strategic plan to triple its district cooling capacity in China to approximately 120,000 refrigeration tonnes by the year 2031. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to the Chinese market, where it currently operates projects across 20 provinces and municipalities. The initiative focuses on delivering high-value, sustainable energy solutions rather than competing on low prices in what industry executives describe as a saturated market.

Blue Ocean Strategy in China

Michael Lim, deputy managing director for SP Group's Sustainable Solutions China, explicitly stated that the company avoids price wars, which he characterized as a red ocean business environment. Instead, SP Group targets the blue ocean segment by providing integrated sustainability solutions that offer long-term value. The firm operates electricity and gas networks in Singapore and Australia, alongside sustainable energy businesses that span district cooling, heating, renewable energy, electric vehicle charging, and digital services.

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Lim emphasized that the company's approach is centered on quality and life-cycle cost savings. He noted that clients seeking the best price are not the primary target audience. Rather, SP Group aims to be a one-stop provider of sustainable energy solutions. This strategy was highlighted during a media trip organized by Enterprise Singapore, where Lim discussed the company's long-term vision for the region. The goal is to educate customers about the benefits of stewardship and integrated energy management.

Integrated Sustainable Energy Solutions

Since entering the mainland Chinese market in 2015, SP Group has established a strong presence by investing in all forms of sustainable energy solutions. This includes industrial rooftop photovoltaic systems integrated with battery energy storage. The company chose not to be a pure-play district cooling operator, a decision that has paid off as client demands have shifted. Today, SP Group reaps the advantages of this diversified approach by offering integrated services that include district cooling, heating, solar energy, and digital monitoring.

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District cooling and heating remain the bread and butter of SP Group's business in China. This service involves the centralized production of water that is piped to buildings for air conditioning and temperature control. According to the company's annual report for the year ended March 31, 2026, district cooling is the third-largest revenue generator for the group. It follows the sale of electricity and the use of system chargers and transportation of gas.

Major Projects in Chongqing and Guangzhou

The company's first and largest overseas district cooling and heating project is located at Raffles City Chongqing. This project boasts a cooling capacity of 14,000 refrigeration tonnes. More recently, the district cooling and heating network at the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City began operations in July 2026. When fully operational, this network is expected to reduce cooling and heating-related life-cycle energy consumption by up to 40 percent. The project will also cut annual carbon emissions by around 2,000 tonnes.

The Guangzhou Knowledge City project currently has an installed capacity of 7,300 refrigeration tonnes, with plans to scale up to 9,000 refrigeration tonnes. The cooling capacity can be further expanded to support more buildings in the area, similar to SP Group's Marina Bay district cooling network in Singapore. That network is expected to serve 50 connected developments by 2030. This scalability demonstrates the flexibility and efficiency of SP Group's integrated energy model.

Market Education and Future Growth

While SP Group retains a competitive advantage as an integrated player, Lim acknowledged that the value of life-cycle cost savings is not yet widely understood in the Chinese market. He stated that it takes time for customers to recognize the benefits from a life-cycle perspective. Education and customer engagement are key components of the company's strategy. Lim described the key word for this approach as stewardship, emphasizing the need to bring customers along on the journey toward sustainable energy adoption.

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The company's focus on value and sustainability positions it well for future growth in the region. By avoiding the red ocean of price competition, SP Group aims to stand out from local competitors. The expansion to 120,000 refrigeration tonnes by 2031 represents a significant milestone in this strategy. The firm's integrated model combines cooling, heating, solar, storage, and digital monitoring to optimize energy use. This holistic approach is designed to deliver significant energy savings and reduce environmental impact for commercial and industrial clients across China.