SpaceX IPO: Record-Breaking Debut and the Road Ahead

SpaceX's landmark IPO debut on Nasdaq at a US$1.96 trillion valuation sets a new Wall Street record, testing trading systems and investor appetite for mega-listings while highlighting the company's financials, market potential, and competitive landscape.

Elon Musk 's SpaceX made history with its record-breaking initial public offering ( IPO ) on June 12, 2026, debuting on the Nasdaq with an opening market valuation of US$1.96 trillion.

The offering, which raised US$75 billion, immediately valued the company at US$1.77 trillion, making it one of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization and setting the stage for the largest U.S. IPO ever. The event marked a pivotal moment for Wall Street, as exchanges and market makers prepared for unprecedented trading volumes.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen rang the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET, while Musk addressed the crowd from Texas, reflecting on the company's near-failure and his own historic rise to become the world's first trillionaire. The stock's performance will test the so-called "Musk premium" that has driven Tesla's valuation and could influence investor sentiment ahead of anticipated IPOs for AI firms like Anthropic and OpenAI.

Analysts predict an initial pop of over 20 percent, though the valuation raises questions given SpaceX's 2025 loss of nearly US$5 billion and a price-to-revenue ratio of 94. The listing is also expected to trigger portfolio reshuffling and pressure on other tech giants as funds rotate into the new megacap. SpaceX's market opportunity is pegged at US$28.5 trillion, leveraging its dominant launch services and Starlink revenue, though competition from Blue Origin and challenges in commercializing space present hurdles.

Fast-track inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 will bring passive fund demand, while underwriters may sell additional shares within 30 days, potentially lifting the valuation further. Comparisons to Tesla highlight SpaceX's established business and transformative potential, particularly in AI and interplanetary travel





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