SpaceX Prepares for Record-Breaking US$75 Billion IPO with Unconventional Terms

SpaceX has set a share price of US$135 for its initial public offering, aiming to raise a historic US$75 billion and achieve a US$1.75 trillion valuation. The offering breaks with IPO conventions through early price disclosure, a large retail allocation, and strong founder control, despite a significant net loss and high valuation multiples.

SpaceX is targeting an unprecedented initial public offering that would see the company raise US$75 billion, setting a new record for capital raised in an IPO and valuing the firm at approximately US$1.75 trillion.

This valuation would immediately rank SpaceX among the top ten most valuable companies listed on U.S. exchanges. The company has disclosed a share price of US$135 ahead of its roadshow, a highly unusual move that breaks with traditional Wall Street price-discovery protocols and highlights the singular market position of its founder, Elon Musk. The offering is scheduled to price on June 11, with trading set to commence on the Nasdaq on June 12.

The process has been markedly different from standard IPOs, with Musk exerting considerable control over terms, allocations, and governance structures designed to preserve his authority. Investor demand has been intense despite, or perhaps because of, the extraordinarily high valuation multiples. SpaceX reported a net loss of US$4.94 billion for 2025 on revenue of US$18.67 billion, implying a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 90 times.

Analysts note the lack of direct public comparables, as SpaceX operates across aerospace launch services, satellite internet via Starlink, and potentially other ventures. The roadshow has underscored Musk's leverage, with allocation decisions described as requiring CEO-level approval at major banks.

Furthermore, the IPO is being structured to include an unusually large tranche for retail investors-reportedly up to 30 percent-as a direct appeal to Musk's personal following and to achieve a broader shareholder base. The involvement of major international banks like Mizuho, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and Barclays reflects the global scale of the offering, with a specific push to attract wealthy individual investors outside the United States.

This shift from a sole focus on institutional asset managers and hedge funds is a notable departure from convention. The sheer magnitude of the fees at stake for underwriting banks has intensified competition and posturing among financial institutions. Experts and market participants are divided, with some fascinated by the disruptive nature of the deal and others wary of the speculative valuation.

The offering represents a watershed moment not only for private capital markets and IPO mechanics but also for the broader strategy of a company aiming to dominate space infrastructure and global connectivity





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex IPO Elon Musk Valuation Retail Investors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebecca and Matthew Webster Share Heartwarming Moments with Newborn BabyThe couple shares a series of adorable photos on Instagram, showcasing their two children and their growing bond.

Read more »

Turkiye and Singapore share common instinct against strategic resignation, says Turkish FMTurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised Singapore as one of a handful of nations rejecting strategic resignation amid global turbulence, advocating for active diplomacy and regional partnerships in a lecture at the IISS Raffles Lecture.

Read more »

Wall Street Records Highs on AI Optimism as Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East TensionsMajor U.S. stock indices hit new highs fueled by AI-related technology stocks, while oil prices increased due to stalled Middle East negotiations. Alphabet's massive AI funding plan and Anthropic's potential trillion-dollar IPO boosted investor sentiment, though concerns about AI expenses and inflation persist.

Read more »

3-room flat in Queenstown sold for $900k — why buyers keep paying more in this estateThe sale of a three-room flat at SkyParc Dawson has set a record resale price for this unit type in Queenstown. Located at 95 Dawson Road, the 678 sq ft unit transacted for $900,000 when it was sold last week. The transacted price of the unit, which is located between the 31st to 33rd floors, works out to $1,327...

Read more »