SpaceX's $75B IPO Fuels Chinese Space Startup Boom, But Tech Gap Persists

SpaceX's record IPO is inspiring Chinese space startups to go public, but gaps in reusable rocket technology and revenue remain significant barriers to catching up with the US industry.

SpaceX's record $75 billion initial public offering is set to supercharge Chinese space startups as they race to develop the same technologies that have propelled Elon Musk to become the world's first trillionaire: reusable rockets and giant satellite constellations .

In China, the IPO is being watched as a benchmark for a younger industry eager to go public, but the frenzy masks a fundamental gap. Chinese firms are going public ahead of meaningful revenue and without the proven technology that underpins SpaceX's economics, a mismatch that analysts say will cap valuations. The excitement is palpable.

Huang Yan, co-founder of Shanghai-based Lantern Capital, said his decade-old investment in LandSpace is generating returns of roughly 100 times as the company moves toward a public listing. Huang, who bought into LandSpace in 2016, said he ignored early scepticism, betting instead on the industry's technological moat and strategic value over the long term.

At least seven Chinese rocket and satellite companies including LandSpace and CAS Space are currently advancing IPO or pre-IPO plans, though financial details of those deals are not immediately known. Soochow Securities forecasts that by 2030 China's commercial space market could surpass $1 trillion. Unlike SpaceX, which is heading to market on the back of reusable rockets, its Starlink broadband network, and ambitions spanning direct-to-device links and orbital AI infrastructure, Chinese peers have yet to successfully launch reusable rockets.

Ellis Scherer of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation said, Everything SpaceX does is a bellwether for China's space industry, and he would not be at all surprised to see a strong uptick in Chinese commercial-space listings and funding. He noted that China's lack of a mission-ready reusable rocket remains the biggest barrier to catching up with the US in space.

LandSpace, widely regarded as China's closest private-sector challenger to SpaceX, had the maiden test of its Zhuque-3 rocket in December, but the booster failed to complete a controlled landing and was not recovered. The ability to return, refurbish, and re-fly boosters, key to slashing launch costs for satellites, remains unproven among Chinese firms. Limited revenue highlights how far China's commercial space sector still has to go.

LandSpace reported 36.4 million yuan in first-half 2025 revenue, while SpaceX's revenue rose by a third to nearly $19 billion in 2025, roughly three-fifths of it from Starlink. If LandSpace or another Chinese firm makes a breakthrough in booster recovery, it could relieve pressure on China's two main Starlink-style projects, said Gabriel Deville, manager at consultancy Novaspace. The two projects, Guowang and Qianfan (known internationally as Spacesail), have a combined few hundred satellites in orbit, against Starlink's roughly 10,400.

A Chinese space-company executive, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media, said the most optimistic scenario would see China match Starlink's current scale around 2033, though that target is moving. But successful deployment of Starship, SpaceX's next-generation heavy rocket that can launch three times as many satellites in one launch as Falcon 9, could widen the gap between Starlink and its Chinese challengers exponentially.

SpaceX's vertical model, where Starlink generates demand for its own launches, has no clear equivalent in China. The sector is fragmented, leaving startups dependent on orders from state-backed constellation operators whose procurement and deployment schedules sit outside their control. Novaspace's Deville noted that the big move of SpaceX was to move revenue generation away from launch and to broadband constellations.

Still, he said Chinese startups have a clearer demand argument than many Western challengers, since they can pitch themselves as essential to deploying China's sovereign constellations. The domestic opportunity would likely be more state-led and enterprise-focused than Starlink's mass-market model, with demand from mobility, maritime, remote industrial sites, emergency response, and Belt and Road markets. But dominance by state-owned enterprises may limit the emergence of a Chinese private-sector Starlink equivalent.

Blaine Curcio, founder of Orbital Gateway Consulting, pointed out that if you want to be a telco in China, there are no private telcos in China





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Chinese Space Startups Reusable Rockets IPO Satellite Constellations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI says Chinese propaganda is being deployed to foment dissent over tariffs, data centresWASHINGTON — Chinese propagandists have been trying to use OpenAI's flagship chat to gin up opposition to Donald Trump's tariffs and intervene in American debates over data centres and AI, OpenAI said in a report published on Wednesday (June 10).

Read more »

Chinese Neutrino Observatory Juno Unveils Breakthrough Precision Data in Subatomic ResearchThe Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (Juno) has released its first set of scientific results, achieving unprecedented precision in measuring neutrino oscillations to unlock mysteries of the universe.

Read more »

Commentary: As SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic plan blockbuster IPOs, will it make them more accountable?Once publicly listed, the AI labs of SpaceX, Anthropic and Open AI would be subject to public market scrutiny for the first time, says an academic.

Read more »

SpaceX's Historic IPO: A US$1.8 Trillion Bet on Elon Musk's VisionSpaceX's upcoming IPO, aiming to raise US$75 billion and value the company at US$1.8 trillion, could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. Despite losses and high valuation concerns, investor enthusiasm is fueled by Musk's track record and AI growth potential.

Read more »