SpaceX's Historic IPO: A US$1.8 Trillion Bet on Elon Musk's Vision

SpaceX's upcoming IPO, aiming to raise US$75 billion and value the company at US$1.8 trillion, could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. Despite losses and high valuation concerns, investor enthusiasm is fueled by Musk's track record and AI growth potential.

SpaceX's initial public offering, slated for Friday, June 12, 2026, is set to be the largest in history, aiming to raise a historic US$75 billion and valuing the company at approximately US$1.8 trillion.

The IPO would not only cement SpaceX's dominance in the space industry but also potentially propel its founder Elon Musk to become the world's first trillionaire, as he already holds the title of the richest person on Earth. However, beneath the frenzy of investor enthusiasm, questions are mounting over whether the company's eye-watering valuation can be justified by its financial performance.

Despite its leadership in rocket launches and satellite communications, SpaceX reported a net loss in 2025 and in the first quarter of 2026, raising doubts about the sustainability of its valuation. SpaceX plans to sell more than 555 million shares at US$135 each, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This valuation would dwarf the previous IPO record, which was set by Alibaba in 2014 at US$25 billion.

The scale of enthusiasm is unusual for a company of this size that has remained private for so long, said Ludovic Phalippou, a professor at the University of Oxford's Said Business School. Similarly, Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy and research at Glenmede, questioned whether the hype indicates market froth. For many investors, buying into SpaceX is as much a bet on Musk's vision as on the company itself.

His track record of building Tesla and SpaceX into global powerhouses has cemented his reputation as a visionary capable of capitalizing on technological shifts. John Plassard, head of investment strategy at Swiss wealth manager Cité Gestion and a Tesla shareholder, said he would be willing to pay a 20% to 30% premium for a well-run Musk company over peers, reflecting that confidence. While best known for its rockets, SpaceX is increasingly positioning artificial intelligence as central to its growth story.

The company is banking on space-based AI computing infrastructure to play a key role in its long-term growth pitch to investors. In its IPO filing, SpaceX claims to be 'the only company with a commercially viable path to building orbital AI compute at scale' and sees potential revenue from AI of up to US$26.5 trillion.

SpaceX aims to begin initial demonstrations of space-based AI computing infrastructure by late 2027, but the Starship rocket underpinning these plans remains years behind Musk's original targets and has yet to demonstrate the rapid reusability needed for large-scale deployment. Analysts at Morningstar, in response to queries from CNA, pointed to key profit drivers such as utilization of xAI's terrestrial data centers and progress toward space-based infrastructure.

Goldman Sachs expects revenue from SpaceX's AI division to surge to US$322 billion by 2030, up from US$3.2 billion. While Musk fans believe his track record makes buying the IPO a no-brainer, some analysts argue the high valuation makes the risk too great. Ed O'Gorman, CEO of River Wealth Advisors, which has invested in Tesla, said: 'Its fundamentals are really tough. If there weren't lofty expectations, there wouldn't be an IPO here.

' Morningstar analysts value the company at about US$780 billion, less than half the IPO target, and estimate a fair value of US$63 per share, a 53% discount to the offering price. This gap underscores how much of SpaceX's valuation relies on faith in Musk's long-term vision, from Mars colonization to orbital data centers





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Spacex IPO Elon Musk Trillionaire Space-Based AI Valuation Concerns

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