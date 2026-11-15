SpaceX Starship Returns From Orbit and Is Caught by Launch Tower Arms in First

SpaceX caught its Starship upper stage with launch tower arms after a 22-hour orbital flight, but the Super Heavy booster was lost after exploding over the Gulf of Mexico. The milestone advances Elon Musk's goal of a fully reusable rocket for moon and Mars missions.

SpaceX's Starship made a triumphant return to Earth on Saturday (Nov 14), caught in midair by giant mechanical arms where its journey began 22 hours earlier.

SpaceX Captures Starship Upper Stage

It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for, the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space. The towering two-stage rocket's upper stage returned to the Texas launch tower a day after launching. But with the first-stage booster exploding shortly after Friday's liftoff from Texas, the company fell short of its desired double catch, still the goal for accelerating moon and Mars travel.

Also read SpaceX Starship 15th Flight Achieves Historic Orbital Return to Texas

Wreckage remained in the Gulf of Mexico, cordoned off by buoys, as the stainless steel, bullet-shaped spacecraft lowered itself upright at the launch pad. The dramatic, sci-fi-like capture helped blot out the booster's messy miss. Cameras panned the spacecraft up and down as it hung high above the ground, supported by the arms of the launch tower. Can you believe it?

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SpaceX commentator Dan Huot shouted, dragging out each word. Look at her! Baby, she's back! Soon afterward, Musk congratulated his incredible team.

SpaceX officials said Saturday's catch demonstrates the full reusability of Starship, crucial for rapid and low-cost recycling. Although Friday's booster recovery failed, the company had already made three previous booster catches, validating the technique. NASA welcomed Saturday's news. The space agency is paying billions of dollars for Starship to land Artemis astronauts on the moon later this decade and help build a permanent lunar base.

Elon Musk Mars City Ambitions

Musk's ambitions are even grander: He wants to launch a fleet of Starships to build a city on Mars. It was almost magic, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said via X. Making more believers by the day... one step closer to the moon and the US flag. The world's largest and most powerful rocket, a 407-foot (124-metre) behemoth, blasted off late Friday afternoon from SpaceX's Starship base near the US-Mexican border.

Separating neatly from its booster before things went awry, the upper-stage spacecraft soared into orbit and released 26 advanced Starlink satellites. Starship continued circling the world 165 miles (265 kilometres) up, with live views of itself and Earth streaming down via Starlink. The spacecraft completed 14 laps around Earth, outshining the previous mission's one to two laps. It was SpaceX's 15th flight of a full-scale Starship since 2023 and its only second trip to orbit.

SpaceX reported that everything on the spacecraft, including its vital heat shield, appeared to work well. As for the booster, SpaceX's Kate Tice said its engines stopped firing too soon on the way back down. The booster's guidance system sensed it wasn't in the right position and automatically initiated the watery detour and self-destruction. Engineers are still investigating the cause.

After deploying 26 Starlink satellites in orbit Nov 13 night while cruising some 260km in altitude, Starship on Nov 14 fired one of its engines to begin an atmospheric plunge. It faced blistering heat as its orbital speed of some 27,359kmh slowed to a supersonic free-fall in the skies above SpaceX's Starbase facilities on the Gulf coast of south Texas.

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The spacecraft then reignited three engines to flip itself in a vertical position and steer itself toward the launch tower, where two mechanical chopstick arms clasped onto the spacecraft as it hovered in place. The spacecraft's successful return after orbiting Earth 14 times for over 22 hours marked a key engineering milestone in the whirlwind, multibillion-dollar development of Starship, which billionaire Elon Musk sees as the future workhorse for SpaceX's satellite business and ambitions to put humans on the moon and eventually Mars.

Reusable Rockets Like Commercial Airplanes

SpaceX's dominance in the global launch industry is centred on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, which has launched over 700 times since 2010. That rocket's first stage is reusable, but its second stage, the part that delivers payloads into orbit, is discarded into the ocean after each flight. With Starship, Musk wants a rocket system that can fly to space and back in a manner and tempo akin to commercial airplanes.

Though the Nov 14 Starship recovery is a key milestone in that effort, SpaceX has yet to recover both Starship stages in a single mission. And Starship's heat-shield, composed of black hexagonal tiles that protect it from the blazing heat of atmospheric reentry, is itself not yet fully reusable. SpaceX is trying to engineer new tile designs that will require little to no refurbishment after each mission.

SpaceX Florida Launch Plans

SpaceX expects to begin launching Starships from Florida's Kennedy Space Center within the next few months. That is the starting point for NASA's next Artemis mission, which will skip the moon and remain in orbit around Earth for lunar lander practice. Artemis III's four astronauts will attempt to dock their capsule with not only Starship but Blue Origin's Blue Moon. The two companies will take turns delivering crews to the lunar surface.

NASA is targeting as soon as 2028 for Artemis IV, humanity's first moon landing since the Apollo era more than half a century ago. NASA's Space Shuttle system that ferried astronauts to the International Space Station before its 2011 retirement was partially reusable; its booster stages that got it off Earth were discarded after each flight. The reusable spacecraft itself had to go through extensive refurbishment before re-flying.