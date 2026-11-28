Rafael Jodar defeats Cameron Norrie to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Britain in the Davis Cup semi-final, setting up a potential final against Italy.

Rafael Jodar secured a crucial victory for Spain by defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets during the Davis Cup semi-final match against Britain on Saturday. The Spanish player delivered a dominant performance at the BolognaFiere Arena to give his nation an early advantage in the tie.

Jodar Defeats Norrie in Straight Sets

Rafael Jodar advanced with a decisive 6-2 7-5 victory over the British challenger, demonstrating superior firepower throughout the contest. The world number 10 struck an impressive 32 winners, a statistic that Cameron Norrie was unable to match during the intense competition. This result placed Spain ahead 1-0 in the best-of-five tie.

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Spain Eyes Final Spot Against Italy

Spain now holds a commanding position to advance to the championship match. Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to play the second singles rubber against Arthur Fery. A victory for Alcaraz would seal a 3-0 win for Spain and set up a rematch of last year's final against Italy.

Italy Advances via Deciding Doubles

Italy successfully defended their title bid by defeating the Czech Republic in a deciding doubles match on Friday. The Italian squad is aiming to capture their fourth successive Davis Cup title, adding significant pressure and stakes to the upcoming final if they qualify.

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Jodar Shows Calm Under Pressure

Rafael Jodar, aged 20, displayed the mental fortitude expected of top talents coming through the Spanish development system. He acknowledged the difficulty of the match but credited his composure for the win. Jodar stated that he knew Cameron Norrie was a very tough player and was pleased with his ability to close out the match.

Tactical Breaks Secure the Lead

During the opening set, Jodar secured the first break of serve midway through the contest. He reinforced his advantage by breaking again at 5-2 following a punishing baseline rally. In the second set, a brief dip in performance allowed Cameron Norrie to narrow the score to 4-4.

Second Set Drama and Closing Out

Rafael Jodar recovered from the setback in the second set to maintain his momentum. He broke Cameron Norrie's serve again at 5-5 to take control of the final games. This break allowed Jodar to complete the win and keep Spain's Davis Cup campaign firmly on track.