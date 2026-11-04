Spain Drawn With Norway, Ireland and Switzerland in 2027 Women's Nations League

Holders Spain will face Norway, Ireland and Switzerland in Group A1 of the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League, while England meet France, Austria and Portugal in Group A2.

Holders Spain were drawn to face Norway, Ireland and Switzerland in Group A1 of the 2027 UEFA Women's Nations League after the league-phase draw held on Tuesday, Nov 3.

The draw sets the stage for the third edition of the biennial tournament for UEFA's senior women's national teams. Spain beat Germany in last December's final to retain the title and are the competition's only winners, having lifted the trophy in both editions played so far. The world champions, who defeated England to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, will launch their latest title defence when the third edition begins in February 2027.

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England And Germany Drawn In Top Tier

Sarina Wiegman's England, winners of the 2022 and 2025 Women's European Championships, were drawn in Group A2 alongside France, Austria and Portugal. Runners-up Germany were placed in Group A4 with the Netherlands, Sweden and Scotland, ensuring high-level competition across the top tier. Teams are split into three leagues based on the final overall rankings from the 2026 Women's European Qualifiers. Leagues A and B each comprise 16 teams, while League C features 22 sides.

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The hierarchical system keeps the best-performing nations in the elite divisions and provides clear pathways for progression. The four League A group winners will advance to the knockout finals. Beyond the trophy, the Nations League also serves as a qualifying route to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and UEFA Women's Euro 2029 in Germany. Spain enter the 2027 competition as the sole two-time winner of the UEFA Women's Nations League.

The team previously won the inaugural edition before successfully defending the crown last December with victory over Germany in Madrid. As current world champions, the Spanish squad carries significant momentum into the new cycle. The draw distributed other major European powers across the top tier. Germany, who finished as runners-up in the previous final, will compete alongside the Netherlands, Sweden and Scotland in what promises to be a fiercely contested pool of talent.

High Stakes For Euro Nations League Qualification

The stakes are high for all 54 member associations looking to establish dominance in women's football in the coming years. Every match in the league phase carries significant weight in securing spots on the global stage, with qualification for major international events directly impacted by performance in the 2027 edition.