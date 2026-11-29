Spanish voters head to the polls on Nov 29, 2026, amid housing affordability concerns. The election may bring the far-right Vox into government for the first time.

Millions of Spanish citizens cast their ballots on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in a decisive national election centered on housing affordability and the potential rise of the far right. This vote represents a critical referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his eight-year tenure leading the Socialist party through multiple economic and social crises. The outcome will determine whether Spain's post-dictatorship democracy sees its first far-right entry into the national government.

Housing Costs Drive Political Upheaval

The central issue galvanizing voters has been the soaring cost of housing in major cities and tourism hotspots, which has overshadowed periods of economic growth. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the early election for November 29 after right-wing parliamentarians voted against measures designed to alleviate these rental pressures. The timing followed nationwide protests involving tens of thousands of citizens, sparked by the dramatic eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her Madrid apartment, highlighting the human cost of the housing shortage.

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Sanchez has warned the electorate that a conservative administration would fail to improve living standards and would take the country backward in terms of social progress. Despite governing through significant challenges, his administration's inability to resolve the housing crisis has become the primary driver of voter discontent, particularly among younger demographics facing steep rental and purchase prices.

Opposition Attacks on Governance Record

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the conservative Popular Party has aggressively targeted the Socialist government's performance throughout the campaign. Feijoo criticized Sanchez not only for the ongoing housing crisis but also for two fatal high-speed rail crashes in the current year and a nationwide blackout in April 2025. He also cited the border crisis in Spain's North African exclave as evidence of administrative failure.

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Feijoo further highlighted the government's legislative struggles, noting that Sanchez failed to pass a national budget for nearly four years due to a lack of parliamentary support from far-left and separatist groups. After an October train crash south of Madrid that killed 69 people, Feijoo stated that the issue was not the failure of the country but the failure of its current government. He promised voters greater stability and improved governance under his leadership.

Far-Right Coalition Prospects

A major focus of the election is the potential for a coalition between the Popular Party and the far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal. Abascal has campaigned almost exclusively on a hardline immigration crackdown, betting that his stance will win over voters and allow Vox to act as a kingmaker. If this alliance succeeds, it would mark the return of an ultranationalist party to power for the first time since the death of military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.

Both Feijoo and Abascal have condemned the Sanchez administration's decision to legalize the status of nearly 1.2 million immigrants living in Spain without authorization earlier this year. They argue that these immigration-friendly policies have worsened the housing supply-and-demand imbalance and strained public services. Census data indicates that one in five residents was born outside Spain, with many arriving from Latin America, Africa, and other European nations, fueling the debate over resource allocation.

European Implications and Voting Process

The results of this election carry significant weight for the broader European political landscape ahead of the election-heavy year of 2027. Voters in France, Italy, Greece, and Poland are also scheduled to head to the polls, with far-right movements gaining traction elsewhere. In France, the National Rally aims to take power, while in Italy, Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition seeks another term.

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To officially become prime minister, a candidate must secure the support of an absolute majority, requiring at least 176 lawmakers in the first parliamentary vote. If no candidate achieves this threshold, a second vote will be held where a simple majority of favorable votes is sufficient. Several opinion polls conducted before Sunday showed the Socialist Party trailing behind the combined support of the Popular Party and Vox, indicating a potentially tight and consequential legislative battle for control of the government.