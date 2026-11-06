Spain Mandates Olive Oil Market Withdrawal to Stabilize Prices

Spain withdraws 12% of olive oil output from the market, storing 188,000 tonnes until September 2027 to prevent price collapse from record production levels.

Spain, the global leader in olive oil production with a forty percent share of world output, has officially mandated that producers remove twelve percent of their harvest from the market. The Agriculture Ministry announced on November 6 that approximately one hundred and eighty-eight thousand tonnes of olive oil will be withdrawn and stored until September 2027. This decisive intervention aims to prevent a severe price collapse driven by a record-breaking bumper harvest that threatens to destabilize the entire sector.

Market Regulation Mechanism Details

The withdrawal requirement applies to the cumulative monthly production of each milling facility, regardless of the specific category or grade of the olive oil being processed. Producers retain the flexibility to determine which specific types of oil they place into storage and may utilize either their own private facilities or external warehouses managed by third parties. This operational framework was designed to manage the supply chain efficiently while allowing agricultural businesses to maintain control over their inventory logistics during the storage period.

Also read Asia fuel oil benchmarks slump as market prices in potential Iran war de-escalation

Mild temperatures and abundant rainfall during the spring season have created ideal growing conditions across the country, resulting in what is expected to be the fourth-largest olive oil harvest in Spanish history. The agriculture ministry forecasts total Spanish production at one point six million tonnes for the 2026-27 season, representing a significant twenty-three percent increase compared to the previous agricultural year. This surge in volume necessitates immediate regulatory action to balance the supply against existing demand.

Minister Planas and Stakeholder Perspectives

Minister Luis Planas emphasized the critical importance of the traditional olive grove to the national economy during a visit to a cooperative in Andalusia, Spain's primary olive oil-producing region. He stated that the sector faces high production costs and warned that if market prices fall below a certain threshold, profitability for farmers will become unsustainable. The minister clarified that this specific supply management measure has never been applied before, marking a significant shift in government agricultural policy.

Advertisement

Farming associations had actively lobbied for government intervention to protect their livelihoods from the anticipated glut. The ministry confirmed that these groups had requested the measure to regulate supply and improve the functioning of the market. By implementing this mandate, the government seeks to stabilize the sector and ensure that producers can maintain viable profit margins despite the unprecedented volume of oil coming to market.

Historical Context and Future Adjustments

This intervention follows a period of extreme volatility in the Spanish olive oil market, which previously suffered from low production caused by severe drought and heatwaves during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Those earlier shortages caused prices to soar to record levels, prompting many Spanish households to switch to cheaper alternatives like sunflower oil. The current strategy aims to prevent the opposite extreme, where abundant supply drives prices down to unsustainable levels for producers.

The agriculture ministry stated that the measure could be modified or adjusted from December 31, depending on how production developments evolve in the coming months. Officials retain the authority to change the rules if the production forecast shifts significantly from current projections. This flexible approach allows the government to respond to real-time data while maintaining the primary goal of market stability throughout the storage period extending into 2027.