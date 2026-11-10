Spain's Opposition People's Party Unveils Election Manifesto Ahead of November 29 Vote

Spain's People's Party outlined tax cuts, tighter borders and slower climate targets in its manifesto. The pledges could require an alliance with Vox to govern.

Spain's main opposition People's Party (PP) presented its election manifesto on Tuesday, November 10, promising to cut taxes, tighten border controls, impose stricter conditions on development aid and slow climate timetables. The document was released ahead of a national election scheduled for November 29. The PP, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, is ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists in opinion polls, according to the reporting, but the party would likely need an alliance with the far-right, anti-immigration Vox party to be able to form a government.

The manifesto sets out a broad set of pledges across immigration, nationality, taxation, regulation, climate policy and foreign affairs. The party is positioning itself as an alternative to the current Socialist government ahead of the vote, and the proposals range from domestic economic measures to Spain's relations with the United States, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Also read Spain Polls Show PP and Vox Set for Majority in November 29 Election

Immigration, Nationality and Public Life Measures

The PP plans to set annual quotas for work visas in certain sectors, with those visas restricted to migrants from countries that cooperate on returns and on controlling irregular immigration. The party also wants to ban Islamic face veils in public spaces.

On nationality, the PP proposes to regulate the loss of Spanish citizenship for naturalised citizens who are convicted of crimes against life, sexual freedom, national security, the integrity of the State or the international community. The wording of the manifesto places these offences as the basis for the proposed rule, and the details of how such a rule would be applied in practice are not set out in the source material.

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Taxes, Regulation and Climate Timetables

On the economy, the PP pledges to cut value added tax (VAT) on basic food items for as long as the current crisis of inflation and purchasing power persists. The manifesto ties the reduction to the duration of that inflation pressure rather than setting a fixed end date.

The party also proposes to scrap three rules for each new regulation created, a formula intended to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses. In climate policy, the PP wants to halt what it calls impossible climate target timetables and withdraw obligations that it says harm competitiveness, industry or employment. At the same time, the manifesto still describes decarbonisation as a key objective for Europe, indicating that the party is seeking to change the pace and terms of climate policy rather than abandon the goal entirely.

Foreign Policy on Britain, the United States and Ukraine

On foreign policy, the PP would resume dialogue with Britain on the EU-Gibraltar deal, which the party highlights was not endorsed by Spain's Congress. The party is also pressing for a return to closer ties across the Atlantic.

On the United States, the PP says it wants to recover the transatlantic link and work towards a balanced and strong relationship that avoids trade wars. On Ukraine, the manifesto commits to maintaining political, economic, military and humanitarian support, along with sanctions on Russia, for as long as its aggression lasts. Because the party would likely need Vox to govern, how many of these proposals could be carried into law will depend on the coalition arithmetic that emerges after the November 29 vote.