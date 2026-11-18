A Spanish court has initiated a criminal investigation into singer Julio Iglesias following sexual abuse allegations by two former employees. The 83-year-old Grammy winner denies the claims.

A Spanish court opened a criminal probe into veteran singer Julio Iglesias on November 18 after two former employees filed formal complaints alleging sexual abuse and other forms of mistreatment. The domestic worker and physiotherapist claim they suffered these incidents while working at the music icon's properties in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic during 2021.

Legal Mechanism and Jurisdiction

The Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid announced it would investigate alleged offences against sexual freedom, bodily harm, and degrading treatment. This legal action marks a significant turnaround after a previous complaint filed in January was initially shelved due to jurisdictional concerns. The court previously determined that Spain lacked the authority to try crimes committed abroad, a decision that has now been reversed based on new legal assessments.

Also read US Judge Sentences Asif Merchant to 330 Months for Iran-Backed Trump Assassination Plot

The public prosecutor's office filed a report after the second complaint was presented in September, concluding that the Audiencia Nacional, which specializes in complex cases and crimes committed by Spaniards abroad, has the authority to handle the matter. This shift aligns with the position held by Women's Link Worldwide, which argues that Spain can prosecute acts committed overseas when relevant links to Spain exist, provided the act is also considered an offence in the country where it occurred.

Evidence and Complainant Accounts

The court stated that testimony from the complainants provided sufficient evidence to justify opening the criminal investigation. A photograph submitted by one of the accusers shows a bruise on an arm that is consistent with the possibility of being forcefully grabbed. The same image displays two marks on a thigh, which the court noted may correspond to a human bite.

Advertisement

The complainant alleges that these injuries resulted from her forced participation in acts of a sexual nature. While the court accepted this evidence, it also noted that some of the alleged crimes may have become time-barred or prescribed. Consequently, the court rejected additional allegations of human trafficking and offences against workers' rights, focusing the inquiry strictly on the sexual freedom, bodily harm, and degrading treatment charges.

Julio Iglesias Response and Future Steps

Julio Iglesias, an 83-year-old Grammy winner with more than 300 million records sold, strongly denies the accusations. He has called the claims absolutely false and stated that he has never abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman. The singer, who is the father of fellow superstar Enrique Iglesias, has maintained his innocence throughout the initial stages of the legal process.

The two women are scheduled to appear before the court on February 3 to provide further testimony. The proceedings will determine if the evidence meets the threshold for trial despite the potential statute of limitations issues. The case highlights the complex jurisdictional challenges in prosecuting alleged crimes committed by high-profile figures on international properties.