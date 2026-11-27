Analysis of the 2026 Spanish general election platforms for housing, immigration, and economy as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez seeks a fourth term against conservative opposition.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is campaigning for a fourth term during the snap election on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Polls indicate that voters may end eight years of leftist rule in Spain. This decisive election follows a summer of social unrest triggered by an eviction protest in September.

Housing Crisis and Affordability Plans

The PSOE government plans to build 100,000 public affordable homes and mobilize public land for construction. They offer interest-free loans of up to €50,000 for first-home buyers and plan to suspend evictions for vulnerable tenants.

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The People's Party proposes building one million homes through a new law mobilizing public and private land. They plan to provide mortgage guarantees for first-time buyers and repeal the recent Housing Law that regulates rental prices.

Vox aims to reform land laws to boost construction and give Spaniards priority access to housing. Their platform includes tax breaks for first-home buyers and a mandate to evict squatters within 24 hours.

Immigration and Border Control Strategies

The PSOE government supports expanding legal pathways to live and work in Spain and setting annual work visa quotas linked to labor shortages. They plan to invest €500 million in immigrant integration and citizenship programs.

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The People's Party advocates strengthening border controls and tightening residence permit requirements. They intend to ban mass regularization programs, tighten asylum rules, and speed up deportations to third countries.

Vox opposes mass regularization and plans to end public benefits for undocumented migrants. Their strategy includes deporting convicted foreigners and implementing stricter border enforcement measures.

Economic Relief and Tax Reform Proposals

The PSOE government maintains tax exemptions for low-income earners and introduces new taxes on large technology companies and luxury high-carbon travel. They also propose windfall taxes on banks and energy companies to support households.

The People's Party plans to cut corporate and income taxes for low and middle-income earners. They will index tax brackets to inflation and exempt self-employed individuals earning under €85,000 from VAT.

Vox proposes cutting income, corporate, and energy taxes with additional relief for families. Their approach focuses on broad tax reductions rather than targeted sectoral levies.

Climate Energy and Water Infrastructure

The PSOE government maintains the 2035 nuclear phase-out and aims to accelerate renewables to 81% of power generation by 2030. They require data centers to use renewable energy sources.

The People's Party plans to extend the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants and scrap new rules for data centers. Their energy strategy focuses on extending current nuclear operations.

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Vox plans to cancel the nuclear shutdown plan and build new reactors at existing nuclear sites. They intend to curb large-scale solar and wind projects while improving drought resilience.

International Relations and Gibraltar Status

The PSOE government fully implements the Gibraltar Agreement while maintaining Madrid's stance on sovereignty. They seek to maintain cooperation with Morocco based on good neighborly ties and dialogue.

The People's Party plans to review the Gibraltar Agreement to defend Spain's sovereignty. They pursue a more balanced policy towards Morocco and Algeria to ensure regional stability.

Vox aims to restore Spanish sovereignty over Gibraltar through international pressure. They propose imposing sanctions and suspending international agreements with Morocco until it respects Spain's borders.

Women's Rights and Social Policy Differences

The PSOE government makes abortion a constitutional right and passes laws counting unborn children towards family benefit eligibility. They expand measures against gender violence and strengthen LGBTI rights.

The People's Party supports the right to life and protects conscientious objection against abortion. They support police and judicial resources to combat gender violence and amend current trans laws.

Vox strengthens police and support services for violence victims and defends women's sports based on biological sex. They focus on strengthening judicial resources for assault victims.