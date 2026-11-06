Specialised Korean Restaurants Diversify Singapore Dining Scene

Singapore's Korean food sector expands beyond barbecue with specialised concepts like Jomaru and Katsu by Kyu, targeting diners seeking authentic regional dishes and premium quality.

New restaurants across Singapore are rapidly transforming the local Korean dining landscape by moving beyond traditional barbecue and fried chicken to feature diverse, region-specific specialties. This shift is driven by evolving consumer preferences and a desire for authentic culinary experiences, with operators introducing pork bone stews and home-style meals to meet rising demand.

Emergence of Niche Korean Dining Concepts

Chefs and restaurant owners report that diners are increasingly seeking specialties like gamjatang, tonkatsu, hansang set meals, and home-style food. This trend is supported by increased travel, social media influence, and popular Netflix content. Operators are responding by focusing on one strong dish, better ingredients, and clear identities to stand out in a competitive market.

Also read Ex-Singapore diplomat warns of racial undertones in Indonesian ex-minister's attacks on Singapore

Katsu by Kyu made its debut at OUE Downtown Gallery on July 1, specialising in Jeju pork tonkatsu. It was followed by Kimpson's Table at Far East Square on August 6, which serves home-style Korean fare. These openings mark a distinct departure from the generic menus that previously dominated the sector.

Jomaru Korean Hot Pot brought gamjatang to Tanjong Pagar on August 26. Sansok, which serves traditional hansang set meals, launched at Hougang Mall on September 4. Seoul-based restaurant chain Ojeje made its overseas debut at Raffles City on October 2, specialising in tonkatsu and handmade udon.

Korean tapas bar Jjan is slated to open at 45 Craig Road on November 12. The venue will offer traditional Korean alcoholic drinks paired with contemporary Korean dishes. These openings illustrate a broader trend of diversification in the local culinary scene.

Advertisement

Strategic Focus on Specialised Offerings

Ojeje founder Kim Ji-hoon, 33, who is based in Seoul, sees opportunities for yet more specialised Korean restaurants in Singapore. He notes that Singapore has a very diverse and mature dining culture, and diners here are increasingly familiar with Korean food beyond the most internationally recognised categories. This familiarity creates room for more specialised concepts to introduce a deeper side of Korean dining.

Kim regards Singapore as a testing ground for Korean restaurant concepts seeking an international audience. He believes that the market supports a wider array of culinary expressions than just the well-known staples. His entry into the Singapore market signals confidence in the city-state's ability to sustain niche gastronomic ventures.

South Korean restaurateur Luke Yi, 51, founder and chief executive of Initia Group, is among those betting on Singaporeans' growing appetite for Korean specialities. He states that outside Korea, people think of Korean food as barbecue and fried chicken, and he is on a mission to change that. His goal is to introduce different varieties of Korean cuisine to diners and give them a more balanced view of Korean food culture.

Alongside Katsu by Kyu, Initia Group has opened two other Korean concepts in 2026. Whuchu opened at UE Square in June, serving farm-to-table ssambap lunches and Korean barbecue with Jeju pork dry-aged in a Himalayan salt room for dinner. Sam Sam Sam opened at Velocity @ Novena Square in May, specialising in Korean ginseng chicken soup.

Shifting Landscapes and Competitive Pressures

Competition is getting tougher as Korean restaurants are no longer concentrated in Tanjong Pagar. Bae Seo-hyun, 50, who co-owns Jomaru Korean Hot Pot with her husband, observes that diners can now find Korean food in foodcourts and malls. This dispersion makes it harder for established operators to retain customers who previously had to visit specific hubs.

Bae, who came to Singapore in 2003, started with a Korean foodcourt stall at West Mall in 2005. She expanded to four outlets before closing them in 2012 to concentrate on barbecue restaurants. The couple opened Super Star K at 75 Tanjong Pagar Road in 2011, expanding to three outlets before selling two because of manpower issues.

Advertisement

Although Super Star K remained profitable, business had stagnated. The couple converted their remaining outlet into Jomaru Korean Hot Pot to stand out in a more crowded market. This strategic pivot highlights the need for differentiation in an increasingly saturated environment.

Luke Yi, who became a Singapore permanent resident in 2008, does not believe the market here has hit saturation point. However, he thinks the days of Korean restaurants offering sprawling menus of more than 80 dishes are over. He argues that restaurants must have a winning item to succeed in the current climate.

His strategy is to develop restaurants specialising in particular dishes and fresh ingredients, so diners immediately associate a restaurant with its speciality. This approach aims to build strong brand recognition through culinary excellence rather than variety. It reflects a broader industry shift towards quality over quantity.

Future Directions and Market Expansion Plans

Initia Group plans to launch two more concepts at United Square in November. Memir will specialise in freshly made buckwheat noodles. Wootang will focus on beef bone broth. These additions will further diversify the group's portfolio and target specific consumer desires for authentic, ingredient-driven meals.

Other plans include a Korean doughnut bakery and an upmarket Korean barbecue restaurant in Telok Ayer. The latter will feature eight private rooms for corporate diners, catering to a segment seeking premium casual dining experiences. This expansion indicates a belief in continued growth for high-quality Korean food establishments.

Yi expects demand for premium casual dining to grow as consumers tighten their belts selectively. He notes that consumers are opting to pay only for quality ingredients and distinctive experiences. This behavior suggests a maturation of the market, where value is derived from excellence rather than volume. The industry is adapting to these refined tastes by honing in on specific, high-quality offerings.

The evolution of Singapore's Korean dining scene demonstrates a move towards greater sophistication and variety. As operators continue to innovate and specialise, diners are rewarded with a richer array of authentic culinary options. This trend is likely to persist as consumer expectations continue to evolve and the market responds with targeted, high-quality concepts.