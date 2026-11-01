Speculation Surges as Sports Agent Rich Paul Refers to Adele as Wife in New Video

Sports agent Rich Paul has sparked renewed rumors of a secret wedding with Adele by casually calling her his wife during a video challenge. Despite confirming their engagement in 2024, the couple has not announced a ceremony, though Paul discusses his relationship history and future family plans in recent interviews.

Recent speculation regarding the marital status of British music icon Adele has been reignited following a casual comment made by her partner, prominent sports agent Rich Paul.

The controversy stems from a lighthearted video challenge shared by the production company Media Haus Co, in which Paul, aged forty-five, participated in a timed word puzzle alongside presenter Rel Tait. During the exercise, Paul casually referred to Adele as his wife, stating that she performs certain actions every morning. This remark has quickly circulated through media channels and social platforms, leading many to question whether the couple has secretly exchanged vows.

Also read Singapore and Malaysia navies complete five-day Exercise Malapura in Singapore

The couple, who began dating in 2021, publicly confirmed their engagement during a concert residency in Munich in August 2024. However, since that time, neither Adele nor Paul has made a formal announcement regarding a wedding ceremony. Despite the lack of official confirmation, Paul's choice of terminology has revived longstanding rumors about the couple's private life. Adele has previously referred to Paul as her husband during various public appearances, adding fuel to the speculation.

Rich Paul discusses origin of relationship

Nevertheless, experts and journalists note that Paul's comment alone offers no independent or concrete evidence that a formal marriage has taken place. The ambiguity surrounding their status continues to captivate fans and media outlets alike. Beyond the marriage rumors, Rich Paul recently opened up about the development of his romantic relationship with Adele during an appearance on Craig Melvin's podcast, Glass Half Full. The entrepreneur described how their connection evolved naturally through mutual friends over an extended period.

Advertisement

He recalled that they frequently encountered each other in social settings, where their interactions were initially cordial and friendly. Paul humorously noted that their relationship remained merely friendly until it shifted into something more romantic. He admitted that before becoming involved with the Grammy-winning singer, he was not deeply familiar with her extensive musical catalog. While he was aware of her biggest hits, he confessed that he did not know many of her deeper tracks until their relationship progressed.

This insight provides a glimpse into how their bond formed organically, moving from casual acquaintances to a serious romantic partnership. The candid nature of his comments has given fans a better understanding of the foundation upon which their relationship is built, highlighting the importance of friendship and shared social circles in their union. The couple has also been open about their future plans, particularly regarding their blended family.

Adele reveals baby name ideas

Both Adele and Paul have expressed enthusiasm about potentially expanding their family with another child. Adele, who has a fourteen-year-old son named Angelo with her former husband Simon Konecki, has spoken about her desire to be a mother again. She revealed that she keeps a running list of potential baby names on her phone, noting that she writes down any names she likes when she hears them.

Similarly, Paul, who has three children from previous relationships named Reonna, Richie, and Zane, has reflected on his journey into fatherhood while simultaneously building his successful sports management business. He expressed excitement about becoming a more patient and different kind of dad. Adele previously acknowledged their engagement during a performance in Munich, responding to an audience member who jokingly proposed marriage by stating that she was already getting married.

Advertisement

These shared goals and open discussions about family life underscore the stability and depth of their relationship, even as fans continue to await definitive confirmation of their marital status. The blend of professional success, parental responsibility, and romantic commitment defines their current chapter, leaving the public eager for any future updates on their personal journey.