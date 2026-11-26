Lawyer Phillip Millar claims Nvidia board reinstated Jensen Huang to prevent Elon Musk takeover. Stock fell 50% as board faces criticism for moral stance.

Nvidia executives have officially welcomed back founder Jensen Huang, a move that lawyer Phillip Millar attributes to defensive pressures from a potential corporate acquisition by Elon Musk. This strategic reversal occurred shortly after Nvidia's leadership announced it would not reinstate the CEO for moral reasons, a stance that critics argue was compromised by the threat of a hostile takeover.

Takeover Speculation Forces Board Change

Phillip Millar published a statement on November 24 arguing that the threat of a buyout altered the strategic calculus for Nvidia directors. He posited that if the company share price had continued its downward trajectory, the firm would have become an affordable target for acquisition. In such a scenario, Musk or a similar buyer could have purchased the firm, dismissed the existing directors, and reinstated Jensen Huang. Millar emphasized that corporate survival often overrides abstract moral principles, noting that morality typically ends when business viability is at risk.

Also read Trump Pressure Leads Nvidia Board to Reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO After Resignation

Wall Street Criticism And Stock Plummet

These legal arguments follow intense public criticism from Mason Waltemyer, founder and chief investment officer of Varsity Capital. Waltemyer highlighted on X that Nvidia stock had plummeted 50% to $125 within a two-month period ending in late November. He accused the board of showing no respect for the founder and acting with a lack of integrity. Waltemyer warned that failing to reinstate Huang immediately could drive the stock price down to $20. He also alleged that the company was facing investigations from multiple unnamed regulatory agencies.

Competing Views On Board Motivation

While both critics targeted the Nvidia board, their arguments focused on different motivations and consequences. Waltemyer attacked the board based on ethical grounds and investor value, claiming the directors had failed to honor the contributions of the man who built the company. Millar focused on corporate self-interest, suggesting the board acted to protect their own positions from being ousted by an external buyer. Neither source provided evidence that Musk made a formal takeover offer or that his specific comments directly caused the leadership change.

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Employee Support And Apology Details

Huang returned to Nvidia headquarters on November 23, where he received a warm reception from staff members who cheered and chanted his name. During his address to the workforce, the CEO apologized for the uncertainty his departure had caused. He admitted to making serious mistakes and pledged to work to make things right. This strong display of employee support highlights the significant importance of Huang's relationship with the company's internal team.

Future Leadership And Market Outlook

The final judgment of the board's decision will rely on its subsequent actions rather than speculation about external pressures. Rebuilding confidence among investors and employees will depend on Huang's next steps and how the company moves forward under his renewed leadership. The incident marks a significant moment in corporate governance, illustrating the tension between public statements and private strategic realities.