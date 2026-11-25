Singapore Police Force and SCDF executed a complex counter-terrorism exercise at Esplanade on November 25 featuring drone strikes and gunman simulations.

More than 115 officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force participated in a high-intensity counter-terrorism simulation at the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on November 25. The exercise, designated as Exercise Heartbeat, was designed to test emergency preparedness and inter-agency coordination in a realistic public safety scenario.

Simulated Drone Attack Sequence at Esplanade

The drill began with a realistic trigger where members of the public encountered an unattended bag at the lower concourse of the venue. A citizen alerted security personnel, who subsequently tested the bag for explosives and confirmed it was safe. Shortly after, an overhead whizzing sound indicated the approach of a drone, which carried a simulated bomb and exploded. This marked the first time in recent years that a drone was utilized in this specific type of training exercise and the second time the Esplanade has hosted such a drill.

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Escalating Hostile Action and Casualty Simulation

Following the explosion, a masked attacker emerged and stabbed six role players lying on the ground to simulate severe casualties. Two additional gunmen armed with assault rifles then joined the assault, firing into the indoor premises of the Esplanade. The situation escalated further when more shots rang out at the upper concourse, while other attackers seized control of an outdoor area facing Marina Bay. This sequence was crafted to mirror the chaotic nature of modern terrorist attacks, drawing inspiration from global incidents that have highlighted the dangers of armed drones and mass casualty events.

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Home Team Response and Stakeholder Coordination

Law Minister Edwin Tong, serving as Second Minister for Home Affairs, attended the exercise to evaluate the response efforts. He observed officers from the Singapore Police Force securing the perimeter and directing role players to raise their hands. Once the immediate area was stabilized, paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, equipped with Kevlar helmets and ballistic-resistant vests, entered to attend to the simulated victims. The scenario grew more complex when three gunmen held a civilian hostage, leading to a skirmish that required Police reinforcements and assistance from the Volunteer Special Constabulary to resolve.

Edwin Tong Emphasizes Community Resilience Building

Edwin Tong highlighted the importance of effective coordination between the Home Team and stakeholders at the Esplanade in exercising their emergency response plans. He stated that a resilient community is not built overnight but is forged through repeated, realistic drills like Exercise Heartbeat. The Minister emphasized that these exercises must continue until emergency responses become second nature, noting that there is no second chance during a real crisis. The event also coincided with the launch of a new SGSecure campaign aimed at challenging Singaporeans to identify terror threats beyond stereotypes.