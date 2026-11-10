SPH Media Cyberattacks Hit Five Systems, 9% of Database Exposed

SPH Media suffered cyberattacks on five systems, exposing about 9% of its database mainly email addresses and some names, addresses and phone numbers. No payment card or financial data was compromised, and investigations suggest a coordinated, possibly AI-enabled attack.

SPH Media has been hit by cyberattacks affecting about nine per cent of its database, with no payment card details, financial or banking information compromised.

The media company said on Tuesday (Nov 10) that it had identified attacks on five of its systems, with the first incident detected on Nov 4 and the latest on Nov 8. The exposed information consisted mainly of email addresses, as well as some names, mailing addresses and phone numbers. No customer accounts were compromised, and no corporate customers information was affected, but some email addresses of employees were exposed.

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SPH Media Suspects AI Enabled Attacks

SPH Media said it believed the attacks were a concerted effort carried out by the same threat actor. Preliminary investigations suggest the incidents were potentially involving artificial intelligence-enabled attacks, the report said. The Business Times reported that unauthorised access was detected on two portals used by staff and vendors supporting subscriber orders. SPH Media said the breaches resulted from a combination of factors, including software bugs and system configuration issues.

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The cyberattacks hit two groups of SPH Media systems: one on systems that contained some personal data, and the other on systems that did not store any such data. The compromised information amounted to 9 per cent of the company s database. The SPH Media statement did not specify the extent of its database exposed by the cyberattacks that hit systems not containing personal data.

It took immediate steps to secure the affected systems and engaged external cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the breaches. It also reported the incidents to the Personal Data Protection Commission, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority, and lodged a police report. The company has since applied software fixes, updated its system configurations and strengthened its security defences to prevent further attempts to exploit vulnerabilities.

SPH Media Informs Regulators And Customers

The organisation also reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority, and filed a police report. It added that it informed all affected parties about the incident and advised them about the precautions to take.

We advise customers to remain vigilant and exercise caution for suspicious and unsolicited emails, messages and calls, particularly those requesting personal information, passwords or payments, and to avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments, said the spokesman. SPH Media takes the security and confidentiality of customers information very seriously, and has been working very closely with the relevant authorities and third-party specialists. We remain committed to safeguarding our systems and the information entrusted to us.

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The affected employees have been informed to remain vigilant and to exercise caution. It has also updated its perimeter defences to block further probing and exploitation attempts by the attackers, and heightened its monitoring posture. The Straits Times, which is owned by SPH Media, reported that the first cyberattack incident was detected on Nov 4, and the most recent incident on Nov 8. The SPH Media spokesperson declined to confirm the dates.

Recent Data Breaches Hit Other Singapore Firms

CNA has contacted the PDPC, which is under IMDA, and the CSA for more information. AsiaOne has reached out to SPH Media for more information. The cyberattacks on SPH Media come after other recent data breaches in Singapore. On Nov 6, the M1 data breach exposed customers personal information, including names, NRIC or FIN numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers, email addresses and residential addresses.

Doctor Anywhere also reported a leak of users personal data, although cybersecurity and forensic specialist Ensign InfoSecurity said clinical records were not affected. SPH Media has not elaborated on the nature of the threat actor behind the attacks. SPH Media said it suspects the intrusions could be artificial intelligence-enabled attacks, based on preliminary investigations. The breaches arose from a combination of factors, including software bugs and system configuration, said its spokesman.

Upon discovering the incidents, SPH Media said it immediately took steps to secure the affected systems and engaged external cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the breaches.