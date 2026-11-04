Sri Lanka protesters rally against two security Bills as UN and CPA seek withdrawal

Hundreds of opposition activists protested in Colombo against the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill and the Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill, which critics say threaten civil liberties. The UN rights office and the Centre for Policy Alternatives want the Bills withdrawn, and the CPA is challenging them in the Supreme Court.

Hundreds of opposition activists demonstrated in Sri Lanka's capital on Nov 4, demanding a rollback of two proposed security Bills that international rights groups have denounced as draconian.

The protests took place as the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake pushes to replace the 1979 Prevention of Terrorism Act and introduce tougher organised crime laws. The two pieces of legislation are the Protection of the State from Terrorism Bill and the Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill. Campaigners say they would hand sweeping powers to the authorities and threaten civil liberties. The government says the organised crime law is needed particularly to tackle drug-related offences.

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On Nov 4, activists from the leftist Frontline Socialist Party and their allies rallied against the Bills, marching up to the national parliament. The crowd shouted slogans denouncing the legislation before dispersing peacefully, while police stood guard at the entrances to the parliament building, which sits in the middle of a man-made lake.

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Detention and surveillance concerns draw protests

Among the provisions criticised are the possibility of up to 72 hours' detention without being produced before a magistrate, detention in police custody for up to a year under an executive order, and expanded surveillance powers. Posters raised by protesters highlighted those concerns. One read: An employee who strikes is a terrorist! Another read: 72 hours in a police cell.

The UN human rights office has said the Bills use vague definitions of terrorism and related offences that could undermine civic and media freedoms, as well as the right to dissent peacefully. The independent Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) think tank has called for both Bills to be withdrawn, arguing that they retain key features of the oppressive laws already in place.

Think tank warns of executive power abuse

While acknowledging the need to address genuine security threats and organised crime, the CPA argued that the Bills would grant extensive powers to the executive and risk undermining constitutional protections. The CPA has also criticised the lack of public consultation on the Bills and warned that the broad provisions could be used against protesters, marginalised communities and dissenting voices.

The CPA is challenging the two Bills in the Supreme Court before they move for debate and a vote in parliament, where President Dissanayake's party has an overwhelming two-thirds majority. The country's main opposition argues that the tougher organised crime laws could be used against it to settle scores. The protests reflect growing concern among rights groups and opposition parties over the direction of security legislation in Sri Lanka.