Sri Lanka Seeks New Investors for Loss-Making Chinese-Funded Airport

Sri Lanka is again seeking investment for Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport after a lease deal collapsed, as the facility continues to struggle with financial losses and operational challenges since opening in 2013.

Sri Lanka is once again seeking investors for the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, a facility plagued by financial difficulties since its opening in 2013. The airport, constructed with loans from China , has consistently failed to generate sufficient revenue to cover operational costs, including even basic expenses like electricity.

This latest attempt to attract investment follows the collapse of a 30-year lease agreement with a joint venture comprised of Indian and Russian companies, highlighting the ongoing challenges in making the airport a viable economic asset. The facility, situated near a wildlife sanctuary in the southern part of the island, was envisioned as a key component of Sri Lanka’s infrastructure development.

However, it has become a symbol of unsustainable borrowing and the difficulties Sri Lanka has faced in managing its debt obligations, particularly those owed to China. The airport’s location presents unique operational hurdles, including its position on a major migratory bird route, which has resulted in aircraft being grounded due to bird strikes.

Furthermore, the proximity to wildlife has necessitated interventions from the Sri Lankan military to clear the runway of animals such as deer, buffalo, and elephants, adding to the operational complexities and costs. Despite being designated as an alternate landing site for Colombo’s main international airport, Mattala has struggled to attract regular commercial flights. While some cargo carriers and charter planes utilize the airport, the resulting revenue is far from enough to sustain its upkeep.

The history of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport is deeply intertwined with Sri Lanka’s broader economic challenges and its relationship with China. The airport was named after former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose administration pursued an ambitious infrastructure development program funded largely through loans from China. Many of these projects, including Mattala Airport, have failed to deliver the expected economic returns, contributing to a mounting debt burden.

This debt played a significant role in the unprecedented financial crisis that led Sri Lanka to default on its US$46 billion foreign debt in 2022. The subsequent bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prompted the Sri Lankan government to explore privatization options for numerous state-owned enterprises, including Mattala Airport, in an effort to alleviate its financial strain.

The failed lease agreement with Shaurya Aeronautics and Airports of Regions Management Company underscores the difficulty in finding investors willing to take on the financial risks associated with the airport. The government is now appealing to potential investors by emphasizing the airport’s “untapped potential for growth opportunities,” particularly in the realm of exotic tourism and strategic investment.

However, overcoming the airport’s existing challenges and attracting sustainable investment will require a comprehensive strategy that addresses its operational inefficiencies, financial liabilities, and strategic positioning. The situation surrounding Mattala Airport also raises concerns about China’s lending practices and the potential for “debt traps. ” In 2017, Sri Lanka was forced to lease the nearby Hambantota port to China Merchants Port Holdings for 99 years after being unable to repay a substantial Chinese loan.

This deal sparked fears that China was using its lending power to gain undue influence over strategically important assets in Sri Lanka and other countries. The Mattala Airport case serves as a cautionary tale about the risks associated with large-scale infrastructure projects financed by foreign debt, particularly when the economic viability of these projects is questionable.

The Sri Lankan government is now attempting to navigate a delicate balance between attracting foreign investment, managing its debt obligations, and safeguarding its national interests. The success of this endeavor will depend on its ability to create a transparent and attractive investment climate, while also ensuring that any future agreements are sustainable and mutually beneficial. The airport’s future remains uncertain, but the government’s renewed call for investment signals its determination to find a solution to this long-standing economic challenge.

The hope is that a viable investor can unlock the airport’s potential and transform it from a financial burden into a contributor to Sri Lanka’s economic growth





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