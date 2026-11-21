A new Singapore Times crossword puzzle explores local culture through a split revealer format, highlighting Singlish phrases like How Can Liddat and Killer Litter in a unique thematic grid.

The Singapore Times crossword puzzle presents a unique linguistic journey this week by introducing a split revealer mechanism designed to highlight the nuances of local language and culture. Assistant Editor Rei Kurohi constructed the grid based on a theme provided by Associate Editor Jeremy Au Yong, creating a cohesive experience that connects seemingly disparate clues through a single underlying concept.

The Split Revealer Mechanism Explained

The core innovation of this edition is the integration of a two-part theme entry located at 23- and 26-Across. When these two distinct phrases are combined, they form the question HOW CAN LIDDAT? This specific structure is known in the crossword community as a split revealer, where the solution to one part of the puzzle provides the key to unlocking the meaning of another.

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Rei Kurohi noted that themed puzzles are not a regular occurrence in their publication, making this edition particularly special. The goal was to create a puzzle that would make solvers grin as they worked through the shaded entries. The split reveals a common Singlish expression that serves as a versatile tool in various social situations, acting as a unifying thread for the entire grid.

Singlish Expressions In Daily Contexts

The puzzle explores several specific Singlish terms that are deeply embedded in Singaporean social interactions. The first entry, CUTTING QUEUE at 1-Across, addresses the sensitive issue of line-cutting. This behavior is known to ruffle feathers significantly, especially in Singapore where orderly queues are a social norm.

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Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has publicly demonstrated a willingness to queue when necessary. A photograph of him waiting for chicken wings at Redhill Food Centre circulated widely, showing he had stood in line for approximately 30 minutes. This incident reinforced the cultural expectation that even leaders must respect the queue.

Public Incidents And Social Reactions

Another entry, A HEAD PAT at 12-Across, refers to the act of patting someone on the head. This seemingly benign action gained negative attention in August 2026 when CCTV footage captured an incident at a food centre. The footage showed Yeo, a stallholder at Bei-Ing Wanton Noodles, patting a customer child without permission.

The father of the child was visibly upset by the unauthorized physical contact. A Reddit user named annehathnoway commented that the uncle was also in the wrong for invading personal space. Following the incident, many customers visited the stall to show support, with sleep technologist Jo Ng bringing his daughter for Yeo to pat.

Road Hogs And Historical References

The puzzle also examines driving behavior through the term ROAD HOG at 35-Across. This describes a driver who occupies more than their fair share of the road by straddling lanes or blocking faster traffic. The grid also contains a porcine throughline featuring terms like OINKS and other pig-related references scattered throughout the entries.

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The final theme entry, KILLER LITTER, addresses the danger of objects falling from high-rise buildings. The term originates from an April 5, 1984 article where Yatiman recounted nearly being struck by a dumbbell thrown from a window. He urged readers to join the drive against such dangerous littering practices in Singapore.

This edition of the Singapore Times crossword demonstrates how local language and history can be woven into a complex puzzle format. By using the HOW CAN LIDDAT? reveal, the editors created a memorable experience that celebrates the unique character of Singlish and the shared experiences of the community.