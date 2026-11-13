ST Engineering Q3 Revenue Rises 9% To $3.4 Billion

ST Engineering reports strong Q3 financial results with revenue climbing 9% to $3.4 billion. The company declared an interim dividend and highlighted record contract wins.

ST Engineering has announced that its revenue for the third quarter ended September rose 9% year on year to reach $3.4 billion. This figure represents a significant increase from the $3.1 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier. The technology and engineering firm disclosed these financial results on November 13, marking a strong performance across its primary business segments.

Financial Results And Dividend Declaration

In conjunction with the revenue growth, ST Engineering declared a third-quarter interim dividend of five cents per share. This dividend is an increase from the four cents per share paid a year earlier. The company also noted that its first and second quarter dividends were four cents and five cents per share respectively. These distributions bring the total dividend payout for the first three quarters to 14 cents per share.

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Defense Revenue Drives Segment Growth

Defense and public security emerged as the largest revenue contributor for the nine-month period, generating approximately $4.3 billion. This segment saw a 7% year-on-year increase in revenue. When excluding the impact of LeeBoy, the US-based construction equipment business divested on September 4, 2025, revenue from this segment grew by 13% on a rebased basis. The third quarter alone contributed $1.4 billion to this total, reflecting an 8% rise or a 12% increase on a rebased basis. The growth was primarily driven by the marine and digital systems and cybersecurity businesses within the division.

Strategic Contract Wins And Market Expansion

ST Engineering secured $5.5 billion in new contracts during the first nine months, which included $1.8 billion won in the third quarter. Major awards include a five-year contract to supply 40mm ammunition to the British Ministry of Defence. The company also secured projects involving defense command-and-control systems in Singapore and maintenance services for the US Navy's fleet. Across all segments, total contract wins reached $13.2 billion in the first nine months, with $5.6 billion secured in the third quarter.

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Aerospace And Urban Solutions Performance

Commercial aerospace revenue rose 12% to about $4.1 billion in the first nine months, supported by engine maintenance and nacelle work. The segment secured $4.2 billion in new contracts, including its first Airbus A220 airframe heavy maintenance contract with an Asia-Pacific operator. Urban solutions and satellite communications revenue increased 15% to about $1.7 billion. This segment secured $3.5 billion in new contracts, including turnkey rail services for the Taoyuan MRT in Taiwan and tolling infrastructure modernization in the US.

Operational Efficiency And Future Outlook

The group's order book stood at a record $37.7 billion as of September, up from $33.2 billion at the end of 2025. About $3.1 billion is expected to be delivered in the remainder of 2026. ST Engineering reported a record-low operating expenses-to-revenue ratio of 9% for the first nine months. The company is also exploring long-term opportunities in the nuclear energy sector, partnering with organizations like Commonwealth Fusion Systems for fusion reactor components.