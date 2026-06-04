St Gabriel's Secondary School wins What's The News? competition

St Gabriel's Secondary School emerged as champions of a current affairs contest organised by The Straits Times. The competition, called What's The News?, aimed to capture young people's attention and spark a lifelong interest in current affairs. The event was supported by the Ministry of Education (MOE), in partnership with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

St Gabriel's Secondary School emerged as champions of a current affairs contest organised by The Straits Times. The competition, called What's The News? , aimed to capture young people's attention and spark a lifelong interest in current affairs .

The event was supported by the Ministry of Education (MOE), in partnership with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). The competition began with a preliminary round in April, where more than 6,000 students from over 70 schools took part in an individual online quiz that tested their knowledge of current affairs. The top 16 schools advanced to the semi-finals on May 14, where each fielded a team of six members to compete in four telematch games.

The teams were then asked a series of seven current affairs questions, with two bean bags taken away for each question they got wrong. They then had to accurately toss their remaining bean bags into a target net to earn points. The teams also had to answer questions to receive large building blocks in a variety of sizes.

The objective was to create the tallest, most stable tower they could in two minutes, resulting in moments of hilarity as teams struggled to reach the apex. In the next round, the students had to use their wits as each team imagined themselves in the role of the Prime Minister's Office, pitching three solutions to an assigned challenge to a pair of judges.

The catch was that the solutions had to be represented almost entirely through visuals, with only brief captions allowed to supplement them. Finally, the teams had to answer 10 true-or-false questions. St Gabriel's Secondary School emerged as champions after several gruelling rounds involving an online quiz, telematch games and a live quiz show. They trumped three other schools - Victoria School, School of Science and Technology, Singapore and Presbyterian High School - to win the second What's The News? competition.

The competition was a huge success, with the spirit of competition alive and well throughout the event. Supporters yelled their hearts out on the sidelines in every round to cheer on their school. The event aimed to capture young people's attention and spark a lifelong interest in current affairs. The competition was a great way for students to learn about current affairs and develop their critical thinking skills.

The event was a huge success, with over 6,000 students participating in the preliminary round. The top 16 schools advanced to the semi-finals, where they competed in four telematch games. The teams had to answer questions to receive large building blocks in a variety of sizes. They then had to create the tallest, most stable tower they could in two minutes.

The event was a great way for students to learn about teamwork and collaboration. The competition was a huge success, with St Gabriel's Secondary School emerging as champions. The event was a great way for students to learn about current affairs and develop their critical thinking skills. The competition was a huge success, with over 6,000 students participating in the preliminary round.

The top 16 schools advanced to the semi-finals, where they competed in four telematch games. The teams had to answer questions to receive large building blocks in a variety of sizes. They then had to create the tallest, most stable tower they could in two minutes. The event was a great way for students to learn about teamwork and collaboration.

The competition was a huge success, with St Gabriel's Secondary School emerging as champions. The event was a great way for students to learn about current affairs and develop their critical thinking skills. The competition was a huge success, with over 6,000 students participating in the preliminary round. The top 16 schools advanced to the semi-finals, where they competed in four telematch games.

The teams had to answer questions to receive large building blocks in a variety of sizes. They then had to create the tallest, most stable tower they could in two minutes. The event was a great way for students to learn about teamwork and collaboration. The competition was a huge success, with St Gabriel's Secondary School emerging as champions.

The event was a great way for students to learn about current affairs and develop their critical thinking skills





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