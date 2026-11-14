St Luke's Occupational Therapist Esther Lim on Palliative Care Wishes

Esther Lim of St Luke's Hospital reveals how palliative patients prioritize loved ones over their own suffering, finding comfort in simple wishes and meaningful closures.

Occupational therapist Esther Lim of St Luke's Hospital has spent the last three years witnessing a profound shift in human priorities as patients approach the end of their lives. Rather than focusing primarily on their own mortality, the terminally ill individuals she treats are predominantly concerned with the emotional and financial stability of the family members they will leave behind.

Priorities Shift to Loved Ones

Lim, who is 40 years old, observed that when time becomes limited, the complexities of daily life often dissolve, leaving only the most essential relationships. A significant portion of her patient demographic expresses anxiety not about their own dying process, but about whether their loved ones can cope after they are gone. Many patients harbor deep regrets, specifically realizing too late that they spent too much time on their careers and not enough time with the people they loved.

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This reflection often leads to specific, actionable wishes. Some elderly patients have requested professional makeovers and photo shoots to capture their image for their families. Others have asked to be discharged home to spend their final days in familiar surroundings surrounded by relatives. These requests highlight a desire for dignity and connection rather than medical intervention.

Reconciliation and Legacy Building

Beyond personal comfort, many patients seek to mend broken relationships or leave tangible tokens of their love. Lim has assisted patients in writing heartfelt letters, creating handmade cards, and recording voice messages for future milestones. Some individuals have expressed a strong desire to reconcile with estranged family members, seeking closure before their lives end.

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The occupational therapy team at St Luke's Hospital facilitates these moments by helping patients navigate the last days of their lives with a focus on meaning rather than function. Patients admitted to the ward typically have a prognosis of three months or less. Common conditions include advanced cancer, end-stage organ failure, or late-stage dementia. The therapeutic goals shift from restoring physical independence to managing symptoms like pain, fatigue, and breathlessness through energy conservation techniques.

Simpler Human Connections

Lim joined the community hospital in Bukit Batok in 2014 and began working specifically with palliative care patients in 2023. Her patient demographic is diverse, ranging from individuals in their 30s to those over 100 years old. While occupational therapy is traditionally associated with recovery, Lim found that the most profound moments often involved the simplest human gestures.

She recalled an incident in the wound care ward involving an elderly patient with months to live. Expecting a practical request for food or drink, Lim was surprised when the patient, who had no immediate family other than an elderly sister, simply asked to hold her hand. By holding his hand and assuring him that he was not alone, she provided a level of comfort that transcended clinical treatment. This experience redefined her understanding of how therapy could support patients near the end of life.

Guidance for Families and Friends

For those wishing to support someone with a terminal diagnosis, experts advise against seeking a perfect moment or script for difficult conversations. It is more effective to start with simple check-ins and open-ended questions. Asking a patient how they are feeling about recent medical updates can open dialogue without pressure.

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Observing verbal and non-verbal cues is essential. If a patient turns away or gives brief answers, it may be best to change the subject or sit in silence. Simple statements such as expressing empathy or offering a listening ear can make a patient feel heard. Conversely, phrases suggesting recovery or questioning their resolve can shut down communication. If reconciliation is not possible before death, acknowledging the loss and allowing oneself to process emotions with trusted friends or family is recommended.