SMRT signs at City Hall MRT station urge commuters to stand on both sides of escalator

SMRT has placed signs at City Hall MRT station encouraging commuters to stand on both sides of escalators, a possible shift from Singapore's long-standing practice of standing on the left and walking on the right.

SMRT has placed signs and standees at City Hall MRT station urging commuters to stand on both sides of escalator steps, a possible shift from Singapore's long-standing practice of standing on the left and walking on the right.

At the station exit leading to Raffles City shopping mall, a life-sized standee bearing the SMRT logo was seen on Nov 5. A poster on the standee of a cartoon station staff carried the message Share A Step, Ease The Flow, alongside a graphic showing people standing side-by-side on escalator steps. The signs were first highlighted in a Reddit post on Oct 29, and The Straits Times reported on them on Friday, Nov 6.

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When The Straits Times visited City Hall station just before noon on Nov 6, commuters were seen continuing to stand on the left side of the escalator step. Only those wishing to overtake were walking on the right. SMRT has been contacted for more information. For years, the standard practice on escalators in Singapore has been to stand on the left side of the step, allowing those in a rush to walk on the right.

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Overseas trials encourage standing both sides

The new signage marks a possible change to that etiquette. The change follows overseas trials and campaigns in London, China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Those campaigns say standing on both sides can raise capacity, cut bottlenecks and reduce wear and repair costs. A pilot of the standing only arrangement at two longer escalators on the London Underground in 2015 found that it effectively reduced congestion.

It also carried about 30 per cent more commuters. Following that finding, several cities around the world, including Singapore, have begun questioning the efficiency of existing escalator etiquette. In 2016, Chinese cities including Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai began moving away from the approach of standing only on one side. In December that same year, Japan's Tokyo station rolled out a similar approach encouraging commuters to take up the full available space on escalator steps.

Japan has been promoting a stand on both sides escalator policy in recent years, although implementation remains a challenge, a government website said. In 2024, Taiwan joined the trend with a campaign featuring prominent yellow signs in metro stations across the island, also citing inspiration from the London trial. South Korea has also moved to urge people to stand on either side of escalators, moving away from its long-standing practice of standing on the right and walking on the left.

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South Korea research highlights escalator wear

Research commissioned by the South Korean government found that wear on the right side chain wheels and guide rails of escalators was more than 95 per cent higher than on the left. The difference in wear increased repair costs and shortened maintenance cycles by up to 20 per cent. A government survey of 1,000 adults across seven major cities in South Korea found a near-even split among citizens.

It found 50.1 per cent in favour of standing on one side, while 49.9 per cent preferred that passengers stand still in two lines on escalators. In Singapore, netizens on social media have noticed and commented on the standee at City Hall MRT. Some users on Reddit voiced their approval of its message. One user noted that it is substantially more efficient and would help reduce bottlenecks when everyone is queuing to go on the left-hand side.

Singapore-based netizens on Reddit supported the movement for reasons including improved efficiency, crowd control and safety. But in the same post on Reddit, one user said the initiative sounds good but does not work. The user noted that the practice of standing only on one side of the escalator allows users to pick their preferred speed based on a variety of factors.

Debate over adopting new escalator etiquette

The discussion reflects a broader debate about whether the stand-on-both-sides approach can take hold in Singapore, where the left-stand, right-walk habit is deeply ingrained. The signs at City Hall station are among the first visible steps toward testing that change locally.