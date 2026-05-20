Standard Chartered CEO Assuages Staff Concerns Over Job Cuts As Bank Replaces Lower-Value Human Capital with Technology

The Standard Chartered Bank has announced plans to cut thousands of jobs over the next four years as it moves to replace lower-value human capital with technology. The Chief Executive Officer, Bill Winters, addressed the concerns of his staff and clarified the rationale behind the initiative.

Bill Winters , the Chief Executive Officer at the Standard Chartered Bank , addressed the concerns of his staff regarding the bank's plan to cut thousands of jobs over the next four years.

The bank aims to replace lower-value human capital with technology by 2030, which, according to a Reuters calculation, would result in nearly 8,000 redundancies. Winters clarified that the initiative is not a cost-cutting measure but rather a way to increase profitability and tackle competition by deploying AI to improve efficiency. The bank is also investing in technology, platforms, and automation to enhance operations and client services





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Standard Chartered Bank Job Cuts Bill Winters AI Technology Upgrade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Standard Chartered raises profit metrics, sets ambitious 2030 targets through deep headcount cutsThe Standard Chartered bank, with CEO Bill Winters, announced that it would achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 15 per cent in 2028, increasing it to about 18 per cent in 2030. It aims to reduce more than 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030, mainly through automation and AI adoption. The reduction will affect human resources and risk and compliance functions across its global network.

Read more »

59-year-old Chinese national arrested after alleged theft on board flight from Korea to SingaporeA 59-year-old Chinese national has been charged in court for allegedly stealing two bank cards from a victim's wallet on board a flight from Korea to Singapore.

Read more »

Asia Navigation of Energy and Digital Transition Crucial for Global Outcomes, Says ChairmanAsia's navigation of the energy and digital transition will have a significant impact on global outcomes, according to Temasek Holdings Chairman, Teo Chee Hean, who highlighted the need for the region to chart its own path instead of blindly following global trends. Standard Chartered, along with Temasek and the Singapore Green Finance Centre, predicted that AI could add up to US$1 trillion to Southeast Asia's economy by 2030, but there are challenges remaining, particularly in renewable energy deployment.

Read more »

Financial Institutions Embrace AI for Competitive EdgeA leading discussion on the integration of AI by the world's largest financial institutions, HSBC and Standard Chartered, as seen through the eyes of their CEOs, Georges Elhedery and Bill Winters.

Read more »