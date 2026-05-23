Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters Apologises for AI Job Cuts Comments, Criticised by Halimah Yacob

Bill Winters, the group chief executive at Standard Chartered, has apologised for recent comments he made that drew criticism from the public. He announced that the bank would cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years in favour of artificial intelligence (AI). Winters' statement was criticised by Halimah Yacob, a lawyer and former trade union leader, who described it as 'disturbing to read.' She urged employers to carry out retrenchments humanely and respectfully, stating that the negative description of workers was not helpful.

Bill Winters , the group chief executive at Standard Chartered , has apologised for recent comments he made that drew criticism from the public. He announced that the bank would cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years in favour of artificial intelligence (AI).

Winters reportedly told the media: 'It's not cost-cutting. It's replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we're putting in.

' In a LinkedIn post on Friday (May 22), the 64-year-old apologised for his 'choice of words' which had 'caused upset to some colleagues. ' He shared a verbatim transcript of his interview, where he shared that the people who 'knew that they were gonna be affected' were being reskilled 'at the earliest possibility. ' 'We're not long on talent in the markets where we operate, because these markets are growing fast.

So, the people that want to reskill, that want to carry on, we're giving every opportunity to reposition,' it read. Halimah Yacob, a lawyer and former trade union leader, criticised Winters' statement, describing it as 'disturbing to read.

' She urged employers to carry out retrenchments humanely and respectfully, stating that the negative description of workers was not helpful. According to Standard Chartered's website, it employs around 9,000 people in Singapore, accounting for 10 per cent of its workforce





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Standard Chartered Bill Winters AI Job Cuts Halimah Yacob Trade Union Leader International Labour Organisation Singapore 9 000 Employees

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