Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters Faces Backlash Over 'Lower-Value Human Capital' Remark

Former Singapore President Halimah Yacob has joined the backlash against Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters after he referred to employees affected by the bank’s restructuring plans as ‘lower-value human capital.’ Winters’ remarks sparked criticism online, with many describing the phrase as demeaning and insensitive toward workers facing redundancy. Mdm Halimah, in a Facebook post, called the remarks ‘disturbing’ and urged the bank to treat employees with greater dignity and empathy. She also warned that such language could have a lasting impact on both retrenched employees and those who remain within the organisation.

Former Singapore President Halimah Yacob has joined the backlash against Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters after he referred to employees affected by the bank’s restructuring plans as ‘ lower-value human capital .

’ Winters’ remarks sparked criticism online, with many describing the phrase as demeaning and insensitive toward workers facing redundancy. Mdm Halimah, in a Facebook post, called the remarks ‘disturbing’ and urged the bank to treat employees with greater dignity and empathy. She also warned that such language could have a lasting impact on both retrenched employees and those who remain within the organisation.

Standard Chartered has said the roles expected to be most affected by the restructuring are located in back-office operations centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, and Warsaw. The bank aims to deliver a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of more than 15% by 2028 and attract US$200 billion in net new money to 2028. Despite the stronger targets, investor reaction was subdued. The strategy update comes amid speculation over succession planning after Winters’ 11-year tenure as chief executive





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Standard Chartered Bill Winters Lower-Value Human Capital AI-Driven Restructuring Job Cuts Retraining Repositioning Higher-Margin Businesses Return On Tangible Equity Geopolitical Risks Succession Planning

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