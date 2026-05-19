Standard Chartered raises profit metrics, sets ambitious 2030 targets through deep headcount cuts

The Standard Chartered bank, with CEO Bill Winters, announced that it would achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 15 per cent in 2028, increasing it to about 18 per cent in 2030. It aims to reduce more than 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030, mainly through automation and AI adoption. The reduction will affect human resources and risk and compliance functions across its global network.

The Standard Chartered bank raised key profit metrics on Tuesday (May 19) stating that it would achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 15 per cent in 2028, compared to 12 per cent in 2025.

The bank will further increase this to about 18 per cent in 2030, primarily through automation and AI adoption. The bank aims to cut more than 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030, driving growth. The reduction will focus on human resources and risk and compliance functions across its global network, including hubs in Bengaluru, Shenzhen, and Warsaw. The bank also experienced a successful turnaround, achieving performance targets ahead of schedule





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Standard Chartered Bank Deep Headcount Cuts AI Adoption Automation Cash Savings Career Bridges Raising Wages

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