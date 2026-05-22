Standard Chartered seeks to reassure employees after CEO remarks on AI-linked layoffs

Standard Chartered, the banking corporation, has received backlash for remarks made by its CEO regarding AI-linked layoffs. A banking corporation’s chief executive officer, Bill Winters, had stated that the layoffs were not just about cost-cutting but also replacing lower-value human capital with financial capital, which has been criticized. The bank has promised to continue to prioritize investment in reskilling and redeployment of employees. They have stated that new opportunities would emerge following the layoffs. Employees have been informed that they would have the opportunity to be retrained.

After receiving backlash for the remarks made by its CEO as AI-linked layoffs of nearly 8,000 workers were announced, Standard Chartered has sought to reassure its employees.

The bank’s CEO Bill Winters stated that the layoffs were not just about cost-cutting but also replacing lower-value human capital with financial capital. Following the Investor Event in Hong Kong, StanChart’s CEO also acknowledged that AI would be responsible for the removal of certain jobs in finance but pledged to retrain workers amidst the challenge





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Standard Chartered AI-Linked Layoffs Lower-Value Human Capital Financial Capital Cost-Cutting Investment In Reskilling Re Redeployment CEO Remarks Backlash Hong Kong Investor Event AI Workforce Changes

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