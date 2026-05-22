Standard Chartered to Cut 15% of Corporate Function Roles, Affects Over 7,000 Jobs; Industry Union Urges Investment in Reskilling

Standard Chartered earlier announced plans to cut 15 per cent of corporate function roles by 2030, which could lead to more than 7,000 job losses. While the bank stated that some roles would reduce, others would grow, and new ones would emerge due to the evolution of its workforce, an industry union urged the bank to invest in training and upskilling their employees instead of relying on job cuts.

The global bank, Standard Chartered , earlier announced plans to cut 15 per cent of corporate function roles by 2030, leading to more than 7,000 job losses.

In response, an industry union urged the bank to invest in training and upskilling their employees instead of relying on job cuts. The bank stated that some roles would reduce, while others would grow, and new ones would emerge due to the evolution of its workforce.

However, following an outcry, StanChart committed to supporting its employees in upskilling, reskilling, and redeployment, as it has done in the past. The bank has also established Trust Bank, a joint venture with FairPrice Group, to focus on hiring and developing future-ready skills in line with the digital and technology-driven nature of the new bank





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