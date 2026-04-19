Star Awards 2026 Honors Top Talent: Low and Zhang Crowned Favourite CP, Ng Dominates Villain Category

The Star Awards 2026 saw exciting wins for Tasha Low and Zhang Zetong, who clinched the Favourite CP award, while Chantalle Ng secured her sixth consecutive Most Hated Villain award. Jesseca Liu and Ivory Chia also received accolades for their standout performances.

The glitz and glamour of the Star Awards 2026 reached its peak as local celebrities Tasha Low and Zhang Zetong were celebrated with the highly coveted MyPick! award for Favourite CP. The dynamic duo earned this recognition for their compelling performances in the popular drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story. This marks a significant achievement for both actors, further solidifying their popularity and on-screen chemistry with the audience.

The news was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from fans and industry peers alike, highlighting the significant impact of their work on screen. Their win is a testament to their dedication and talent in portraying relatable and engaging characters that resonate deeply with viewers, fostering a strong connection that translates into such esteemed awards.

Adding to the drama and excitement of the evening, Chantalle Ng, a formidable presence in the local entertainment scene, continued her reign in the villainous category. Ng secured her sixth consecutive MyPick! award for The Most Hated Villain, a remarkable streak that underscores her exceptional ability to portray antagonists with a captivating blend of menace and charisma. Her chilling performance as Zhang Anna in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story was singled out by voters for its sheer impact and memorability. This consistent recognition in such a challenging role speaks volumes about Ng's versatile acting prowess and her undeniable talent for drawing audiences into the darker aspects of storytelling. Her consistent win in this category highlights a strong audience appreciation for her masterful execution of complex villainous roles, demonstrating her consistent ability to elicit strong reactions from viewers.

The Star Awards 2026 ceremony also shone a spotlight on other remarkable talents. Jesseca Liu was honored with the Most Emotional Performance award for her poignant portrayal of Li Shuqin, also in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story. This win follows her success last year when she clinched The Show Stealer award for her role in Unforgivable. Adding a delightful surprise to the evening, nine-year-old Ivory Chia captivated the audience and secured The Show Stealer award for her impressive performance as the young version of Zhang Xinniang.

The MyPick! awards, encompassing these diverse categories, were announced during the Star Awards Backstage Live show, providing an intimate glimpse into the evening's celebrations and recognizing a broad spectrum of acting excellence within the industry. The inclusion of a young talent like Ivory Chia also signals a bright future for the industry, showcasing the emergence of promising new stars alongside established veterans. The collective recognition across these various categories at the Star Awards 2026 serves as a powerful affirmation of the vibrant and dynamic nature of local television and film production, celebrating the dedication, skill, and artistic expression of its talented cast and crew





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Star Awards 2026 Tasha Low Zhang Zetong Chantalle Ng Mypick! Awards

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