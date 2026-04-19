Star Awards 2026: Red Carpet Fashion Highlights and Award Winners

A look at the most memorable fashion moments and key award winners from the Star Awards 2026 red carpet, featuring standout outfits from Tasha Low, Carrie Wong, Gladys Bay, and more.

The Star Awards 2026 red carpet was a spectacle of fashion statements, with celebrities embracing bold designs and unique aesthetics. Actress Tasha Low arrived ready to command attention, sporting a Joan of Arc-inspired bolero and mini dress from Anna's Ibiza, layered over a striking deep blue floor-length skirt. Her daring ensemble clearly resonated with the audience, as she clinched the MyPick! Favourite CP award alongside Zhang Zetong for their impactful roles in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

Carrie Wong, honored with the prestigious All-Time Favourite Artiste award, exuded regal charm in a light pink printed chiffon dress from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. While some might have likened the feathered hem to a bathrobe, the overall impression was one of undeniable comfort and elegance.

In a similar vein of avant-garde fashion, actress-dancer Gladys Bay presented an effortlessly cool image. She opted to leave the sleeves of her trench coat dress unbuttoned, revealing a vibrant red dress underneath, a choice that screamed diva with confidence. Her stylistic decision, perhaps unconventional to some, added a dramatic flair to the proceedings.

Amidst the traditional parade of suits, radio DJ Tan Ting Fong, also known as Jeff Tan, stood out with his distinctly eclectic and fashion-forward attire, offering a refreshing break from the norm. Radio DJ Kenneth Chung, or Kunhua, impressed with his avant-garde interpretation of red carpet fashion. He chose an oversized grey suit with draped bottoms and chunky boots, a far cry from the Lego Crocs he had humorously teased on social media. This bold choice hinted at either a hidden tactical advantage or simply ample room for collecting accolades.

Host-actor Das DD offered a regal presence in a beige suit, distinguished by two thick gold necklaces and bracelets, a warm and sophisticated alternative to the ubiquitous dark suits.

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, curated by Denma, proved to be a popular choice among actresses. Malaysian actress Jojo Goh embraced this trend with a printed quilted twill long dress that masterfully blended regal grandeur with the playful charm of a floral pattern, embodying a sophisticated yet whimsical aesthetic. This sentiment of understated elegance in formal wear was echoed by many male stars, including Chinese actor-singer Luo Yunxi and seasoned actors Zhu Houren and Shaun Chen, who opted for classic black suits and tuxedos.

Actress Ya Hui made a powerful statement with her impeccably tailored pantsuit, solidifying her spot on the best-dressed list. Her off-the-shoulder top, featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline, was a showstopper, while the addition of a hat lent a touch of detective noir mystery to her glamorous appearance, showcasing a commanding yet chic presence. The red carpet was thus a vibrant showcase of individual style, from daring avant-garde statements to timeless elegance





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