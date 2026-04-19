Star Awards Red Carpet Fashion Fails: Pajamas, Plucked Birds, and Fashion Mishaps

The Star Awards red carpet saw several celebrities stumble in their fashion choices, with outfits ranging from slumberwear-inspired gowns to ill-conceived avant-garde looks, leaving attendees and viewers questioning their style decisions.

The glitz and glamour of the Star Awards red carpet, held on April 19th at Mediacorp , were undeniably present, but for a select few attendees, the fashion choices leaned more towards head-scratching than head-turning. Amidst the usual parade of stylish ensembles, some celebrities found themselves on the wrong side of sartorial success, prompting bewildered stares and whispered critiques.

Actress He Yingying, for instance, presented an ensemble that seemed to straddle the fine line between evening wear and sleepwear. Her outfit, featuring a daring plunging neckline, appeared to be perfectly suited for a 5 pm red carpet appearance, yet simultaneously evoked the comfort of preparing for bed by 6 pm. While the design itself, a creation from Ferragamo's Spring-Summer 2026 collection, might have graced a runway with aplomb, its translation to the Star Awards red carpet rendered it more akin to luxurious pyjamas than high fashion. The intention behind the daring cut was clear, aiming for allure, but the overall impression was one of relaxed, perhaps even accidental, slumber chic.

Radio DJ Hazelle Teo also faced a fashion dilemma as she hosted the Star Awards 2026 red carpet. Her strapless sequined dress, while possessing a certain glamorous sheen, was notably short, allowing her heels to prominently poke out from beneath the hemline. The true point of contention, however, lay in the execution of a feathered embellishment. These feathers appeared sparse, strategically placed to showcase her shoulders, but the overall effect was less haute couture and more avian misfortune – akin to a plucked bird. Complementing this questionable ensemble was her hairstyle: pin-straight red locks that bore an uncanny resemblance to the signature look sported by 2NE1's Park Bom over a decade ago. The addition of a lacy black maxi skirt further compounded the stylistic confusion, transforming what might have been an attempt at a goth diva aesthetic into something that suggested a late and unenthusiastic preparation for Halloween.

The challenges extended to other personalities as well. Host Quan Yi Fong's chosen outfit, while no doubt aiming for a cohesive and impactful statement, ultimately fell short of its intended mark. The large, round sequins adorning her gown created a visual clash with the more refined shoulder embellishments on her sleek black cloak, resulting in a disjointed aesthetic. Adding to the sartorial discord were her chunky heels, which protruded unceremoniously from beneath her dress, further disrupting the overall silhouette and failing to complement the intended look. Actor Chen Hanwei’s attempt at edgy fashion also backfired. His decision to wear five ties instead of the conventional single tie, while potentially an interesting avant-garde statement, ultimately conveyed an air of indecisiveness rather than fashion-forward confidence. Another attendee’s striking two-piece ensemble, which undeniably possessed an alluring cut, was undone by the choice of tulle. The vibrant hue of the fabric unfortunately tipped the scales from glamorous to drab, dampening the overall impact of an otherwise bold silhouette. These instances serve as a stark reminder that even on the most celebrated red carpets, fashion can be a perilous journey, where intended statements can easily devolve into memorable missteps.





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