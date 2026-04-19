Star Awards Red Carpet: Fashion Hits and Notable Misses

A review of the fashion choices at the Star Awards 2026 red carpet, highlighting outfits that missed the mark, including questionable pajama-like gowns, ill-conceived styling, and ensembles that failed to impress.

The recent Star Awards red carpet, which took place on April 19th at Mediacorp, offered a dazzling display of celebrity fashion, but not all ensembles landed with sartorial success. Some attendees' choices left onlookers questioning their style decisions, leading to head-scratching moments rather than applause.

Among these, actress He Yingying presented a rather perplexing outfit. Her ensemble appeared to be a curious fusion of an evening gown and sleepwear, suggesting a readiness for a 5 pm red carpet event while simultaneously preparing for a 6 pm bedtime. The design itself, featuring a plunging neckline, might have been striking on the runway for Ferragamo's Spring-Summer 2026 collection, but on the Star Awards carpet, it unfortunately veered into the territory of looking more like an elaborate set of pajamas. The juxtaposition of a high-fashion silhouette with a casual undertone created a visual disconnect that failed to impress.

Radio DJ Hazelle Teo's choice for hosting the Star Awards 2026 red carpet also drew attention, though not entirely for the right reasons. Her strapless sequined dress was undoubtedly glamorous, but its brevity, with heels prominently visible beneath the hem, added a slightly awkward dimension. The embellishments, described as sparse feathers, aimed to showcase her shoulders, but the overall effect was less elegant and more akin to a plucked bird. Complementing this was her pin-straight red hair, a hairstyle reminiscent of K-pop star Park Bom's iconic look from over a decade ago. The accompanying lacy black maxi skirt further contributed to a somewhat dated aesthetic, making her appear less like a contemporary goth diva and more like someone who had opted for a last-minute, underdressed Halloween costume. The combination of elements, while perhaps individually stylish, failed to coalesce into a cohesive and impactful look.

Another notable instance of a fashion misstep involved an unnamed celebrity whose outfit designers clearly had a specific vision for, but the execution fell short of the intended impact. The round sequins adorning her gown were of a size that clashed noticeably with the shoulder embellishments on the sleek black cloak she wore. This sartorial discordance was compounded by her choice of footwear; chunky heels peeking out from beneath the hemline did not align with the overall sophistication of the ensemble, undermining what could have been a more polished presentation. Similarly, actor Chen Hanwei's attempt at a unique style by wearing five ties instead of the conventional one did not quite achieve the desired effect. Instead of projecting a forward-thinking fashion sense, the multitude of ties lent him an air of indecisiveness, detracting from a potentially strong statement.

Lastly, an individual’s two-piece outfit, while featuring a cut that exuded sex appeal, was ultimately let down by the color of the tulle. What might have been a glamorous choice was transformed into a drab appearance due to this specific fabric hue, demonstrating how a single element can significantly alter the overall perception of an outfit





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Awards 2026 Red Carpet Fashion Celebrity Style Fashion Review Mediacorp Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch Star Awards 2026: Live red carpet arrivals and awards showThis year’s edition of the annual event celebrating Singapore’s Chinese entertainment scene is held on Sunday (Apr 19) at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Red carpet arrivals start at 5pm and the awards show kicks off at 7pm.

Read more »

Luo Yunxi Attends Star Awards 2026, Discusses Public Perception and Personal MindsetChinese actor Luo Yunxi, known for his historical roles like Tantai Jin in Till the End of the Moon, attended Star Awards 2026 in Singapore. In a backstage interview, he shared his nonchalant attitude towards titles like 'hunk', viewing audience appreciation as an honor. He also described himself as someone who prioritizes sharing positive emotions, having developed a better mindset over the years. Yunxi also presented awards and shared his favorite Singaporean dishes.

Read more »

Luo Yunxi Reflects on Stardom and Personal Philosophy at Singapore's Star Awards 2026Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, celebrated for his roles in dramas like Till the End of the Moon, attended Singapore's Star Awards 2026. In a backstage interview, he discussed his views on public perception, his personal mindset, and his favorite Singaporean dishes. He also presented awards at the prestigious event, which featured a host of international celebrities.

Read more »

Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong Honored with All-Time Favourite Artiste at Star Awards 2026Local actors Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong have received the esteemed All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the Star Awards 2026, recognizing their cumulative ten Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards. Both actors shared emotional speeches reflecting on their challenging yet rewarding career journeys and their commitment to their craft.

Read more »

Luo Yunxi Embraces Star Awards Singapore, Shares Insights on Fame and PersonaChinese star Luo Yunxi attends Star Awards 2026 in Singapore, discussing his public image, personal disposition, and culinary favorites in an interview. Known for roles in Till the End of the Moon and Ashes of Love, he presented awards and mingled with international talent.

Read more »

Star Awards 2026 Red Carpet Fashion HighlightsThe Star Awards 2026 red carpet saw celebrities showcase a variety of bold and dazzling fashion choices. From historical inspirations and princess-like gowns to avant-garde suits and unexpected accessories, attendees made memorable style statements.

Read more »