Starbucks Singapore comes under fire for pet ban sign at halal certification outlet

Starbucks Singapore has faced criticism after a viral social media post showed a sign displayed at its Parkland Green outlet at East Coast Park, which suggested pets would be banned as part of halal certification plans. The coffee chain has apologised for any confusion caused by its earlier communication and clarified that there are no changes to its pet-friendly policy.

The coffee chain recently came under fire after a viral social media post showed a sign displayed at its Parkland Green outlet at East Coast Park , which suggested pets would be banned as part of halal certification plans.

Located at the Parkland Green complex at East Coast Park, the Starbucks outlet offers both indoor and outdoor seating near the beach and an open field. The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has clarified it has not received any halal certification application from Starbucks Singapore, and the coffee chain was instructed to remove or amend the signage referring to its transition towards halal certification or any reference to it.

Starbucks Singapore was also told to review and rectify all related public communications, including social media and in-store materials. The post drew mixed reactions, with some commenters supporting the idea of restricting pets and others, including some Muslim commenters, saying they had no issue with pets being present in outdoor cafe settings





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Starbucks Singapore Pet Ban Halal Certification East Coast Park Parkland Green Outlet

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