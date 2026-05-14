Starbucks Singapore Told to Remove or Amend Signs of Halal Certification Transition

Starbucks Singapore has been instructed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to remove or amend signs referring to its supposed transition towards halal certification. The coffee chain has also been told to cease all unauthorised references to halal certification status or application progress across all public-facing communications and materials.

Starbucks Singapore has been told by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to remove or amend signs referring to its supposed transition towards halal certification , following a statement on Thursday (May 14).

The coffee chain has also been instructed to cease all unauthorised references to halal certification status or application progress across all public-facing communications and materials. In an online post that surfaced on May 11, a netizen shared a photo of the sign displayed at Starbucks' Parkland Green outlet informing customers that pets would no longer be allowed from May 25. The notice read: "From 25 May 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas.

This change is part of our transition toward halal-certified operations. Guide dogs are welcome.

" On May 13, Starbucks Singapore released a follow-up statement clarifying that pets would continue to be allowed at its selected outlets. Muis has an advisory on guide dogs, which states that it is permissible for blind Muslims to use guide dogs; such dogs are also allowed in halal-certified F&B establishments





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Starbucks Singapore Islamic Religious Council Of Singapore (Muis) Halal Certification Guide Dogs Pet Dogs Or Cats

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