StarHub and M1 will combine in an all-share transaction expected to complete by the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The merged group will serve 4.1 million customers and target S$1.1 billion in opex synergies.

StarHub and M1 will combine in an all-share transaction, the telcos and M1 parent Keppel confirmed on Tuesday, Nov 24. The deal will unlock estimated operating expenditure synergies with a net present value of S$1.1 billion, the companies said in a media release.

The proposed merger is subject to regulatory approval from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information. It also requires shareholder approval of StarHub and Keppel at separate extraordinary general meetings, as well as other applicable transaction conditions. Subject to these approvals and conditions, the proposed merger is expected to be completed by the first half of 2027. Until completion, StarHub and M1 will continue to operate and compete independently.

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Combined Telco Group To Offer Better Services

The two telcos serve a combined 4.1 million customers. Customers will retain their existing plans, services and points of contact. Post-completion, customers can expect to benefit from a larger, combined group with close to three decades of infrastructure expertise at each company, the companies said. The combined group will be able to apply its capabilities in network automation, cybersecurity, cloud, data and AI to offer better network experience and customer service.

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Both companies will begin structured employee engagement and are committed to open consultation, fair treatment and regular updates throughout the process, they added. Under the deal, StarHub will issue about 651.7 million new shares to M1's shareholders. This represents approximately 27.4 per cent of StarHub's enlarged share capital. Keppel will hold effectively 23 per cent of this interest, with the remaining 4.4 per cent stake held by M1's other shareholders.

StarHub will also take on M1's $380 million in net debt as part of the deal. Both telcos said the deal will provide greater scale and cash flow to invest in 5G and future technologies, fibre, cloud and cybersecurity, while uplifting customer service and providing differentiated networks.

Merger Aims To Rival Singtel And Support AI

As AI adoption accelerates, Singapore will need secure connectivity and digital infrastructure that can support new services at scale, they said, adding that a merger would put them in a better position to support innovation and advance Singapore's digital economy ambitions. Analysts have said that a merger between StarHub and M1 could create an entity large enough to rival market leader Singtel, but may also ease pricing pressures that benefit consumers.

Singapore embarked on full liberalisation of its telco market in 2000. M1 launched in 1997, followed by StarHub in 2000. StarHub CEO Nikhil Eapen said the chapter of liberalisation in the telco market, which started 30 years ago, is now closing. Four operators competing for the same mature market will no longer deliver the infrastructure Singapore needs next, and consolidation is the answer, he said.

Bringing StarHub and M1 together is how two challengers become a builder of Singapore's digital future, Eapen added. He said Singapore's next decade will be shaped by the agility, quality and resilience of the digital infrastructure beneath it, and that the merged group intends to build it. M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann said recent examples of consolidation in Southeast Asia's telco industry have uplifted revenues for the combined entities.

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Merged Entity To Enhance Singapore Digital Future

Our employees will benefit from being part of a larger group, which can compete more effectively, deliver better services and enhance Singapore's digital future, he said. The merger will bring together the telcos' mobile, broadband, enterprise and digital capabilities. StarHub and Keppel said this will deliver better connectivity and services for customers and invest in Singapore's digital future. The companies emphasised the merger will create a larger, more efficient business able to provide customers with better experiences and resilient networks.

In a separate announcement, StarHub said it has exercised its call option to acquire the Singapore operations of mobile virtual network operator Circles. Life, following a put and call option agreement between both telcos. This acquisition is expected to complete alongside the StarHub-M1 merger. The mobile business covered by the acquisition includes Circles.

Life's Singapore subscriber base, employees, brand assets and other agreed assets, StarHub said. StarHub also said it has selected Circles X, Circles' AI-native telco operating platform, to support selected consumer mobile services under a service agreement. The platform will complement StarHub's existing capabilities by enabling greater automation, faster product innovation and more seamless digital customer journeys, StarHub said.

Circles chief executive Rameez Ansar said the partnership with StarHub marks an exciting new chapter, bringing together Circles' digital capabilities with StarHub's scale and network strength to deliver an even better customer experience. M1's parent company Keppel had reportedly been looking for another potential buyer for Singapore's third-largest telco.

This followed IMDA suspending its review of a deal worth $1.4 billion after launching an investigation into an alleged breach by Simba in November, including the unauthorised use of spectrum for its 4G network.