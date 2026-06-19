Starmer Calls for Labour Unity After Burnham's By-Election Win

Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges a united Labour Party front following Andy Burnham's by-election victory in Makerfield, while vowing to fight any leadership challenge.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for unity within the Labour Party following the by-election victory of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham . Burnham secured nearly 25,000 votes to become the next MP for the Makerfield constituency, a win that has intensified speculation about his potential leadership ambitions.

Reports indicate that Burnham had previously signalled a possible effort to replace Starmer as party leader and eventually become prime minister. In response, Starmer has vowed to resist any leadership challenge, cautioning that a disruptive campaign could jeopardize the party's stability and broader objectives. The Prime Minister's appeal for cohesion underscores the delicate balance between internal competition and collective strategy as the Labour Party navigates its future direction.

Stuart Smith reports from London, highlighting the political significance of Burnham's victory and the ensuing dynamics within the party's top echelons





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Labour Party Keir Starmer Andy Burnham By-Election Makerfield Constituency Leadership Challenge Party Unity

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