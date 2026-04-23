Statue of Jesus Damaged by Israeli Soldier in Lebanon, Italy Offers Replacement

An Israeli soldier was filmed damaging a statue of Jesus in Debl, Lebanon, prompting international condemnation. Italy has pledged to donate a new crucifix to the village as a symbol of hope and peace. The incident occurred amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The destruction of a statue of Jesus Christ in the Lebanese village of Debl by Israel i soldiers has ignited widespread condemnation and prompted a gesture of solidarity from Italy .

The incident, captured in a photograph circulating on social media, depicts an Israeli soldier deliberately damaging the head of the sculpture with a sledgehammer. This act occurred in Debl, a Christian village situated in southern Lebanon, close to the Israeli border, amidst ongoing tensions and conflict stemming from Hezbollah’s involvement in the broader Middle East war. The statue, representing the crucified Jesus, held significant religious importance for the local Christian community.

The visual evidence of the damage quickly spread, drawing criticism from international observers and prompting calls for accountability. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to the incident with a strong statement, characterizing the replacement of the statue – facilitated by a donation from the Italian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) – as a ‘powerful message of hope, dialogue and peace.

’ This act of replacing the damaged religious icon underscores Italy’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese people and fostering peaceful coexistence in the region. The Italian contribution highlights the importance of religious symbols and the need to protect places of worship, even during times of conflict. Meloni’s words emphasize the desire for a resolution to the ongoing hostilities and a return to stability in Lebanon.

The swift response from Italy demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing the consequences of the conflict and offering tangible support to affected communities. The UNIFIL peacekeeping force, of which Italy is a key contributor, plays a crucial role in maintaining stability and facilitating dialogue in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military has acknowledged the incident and announced disciplinary action against those involved.

Two soldiers have been sentenced to 30 days of military detention and will be removed from combat duty as a direct consequence of their participation in the destruction of the statue. Furthermore, six additional soldiers who were present at the scene but failed to intervene or report the incident have been called in for questioning.

This response, while representing a degree of accountability, has been met with mixed reactions, with some arguing that the punishment is insufficient given the severity of the act and its potential to inflame religious tensions. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which began on March 2nd when Hezbollah launched strikes on Israel in support of its ally Iran.

Since then, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon and launched a ground invasion into the country’s south. The fighting has resulted in a devastating toll, with over 2,400 people killed and more than a million displaced in Lebanon. Even with a ceasefire recently implemented, the death toll continues to climb as rescue teams uncover more bodies trapped beneath the rubble. The situation remains precarious, and the long-term consequences of the conflict are likely to be profound.

The destruction of the statue serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of war and the vulnerability of religious and cultural heritage in conflict zones. The incident also underscores the importance of upholding international laws and norms regarding the protection of religious sites and the prevention of acts of vandalism and desecration





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