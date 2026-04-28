Stefanie Sun Reveals Parenting Struggles: 'My Kids Won't Let Me Into Their Rooms'

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun shared humorous and heartfelt anecdotes about the challenges of raising teenage children during her Kuala Lumpur concert, highlighting the universal struggles of motherhood and the evolving dynamics between parents and their growing children.

Stefanie Sun , the beloved Singaporean singer, recently opened up about the relatable challenges of motherhood during her concert in Kuala Lumpur on April 26, 2026.

The performance, a stop on her extensive 25th-anniversary tour that began in April 2025 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, wasn't just a musical showcase; it became a moment of connection with parents in the audience who undoubtedly shared similar experiences. Sun, at 47 years old, candidly discussed the evolving difficulties of raising children, emphasizing that parenthood presents unique hurdles at every stage of a child’s development.

She poignantly described the initial struggles of infancy, the complexities of navigating primary school years, and the new set of challenges that arise during adolescence. The heart of her sharing focused on the current phase of her family life – the teenage years, where the desire for independence and privacy takes center stage. Sun humorously recounted how her children now actively resist her attempts to connect, particularly by physically barring her from their personal space.

She described the slow, deliberate closing of doors mid-conversation, a gesture that leaves her feeling somewhat dismissed, as if she’s simply ‘floating’ away. Her youngest daughter, she revealed with a laugh, has taken preventative measures, strategically placing an acupressure mat outside her bedroom door to discourage her mother from lingering.

Despite these playful rejections, Sun was quick to emphasize her deep love and appreciation for her children, acknowledging them as her ‘daily happiness’ – a sentiment that resonated deeply with the supportive cheers of her fans. This vulnerability and honesty created a powerful connection between the artist and her audience, transforming the concert into a shared experience of parental understanding. Sun’s reflections on motherhood aren’t limited to the concert stage.

In a heartfelt video shared on her birthday in 2024, she further elaborated on the anxieties and pressures faced by parents. She specifically addressed the stress of her child taking exams, expressing a universal parental feeling of helplessness and a desire for reassurance. Her question – ‘What am I gonna do? Who can tell me?

’ – echoed the sentiments of countless mothers facing similar situations. She extended her best wishes to all mothers, drawing a parallel between their experiences and the feeling of taking exams themselves, highlighting the emotional investment and worry inherent in parenting. This consistent willingness to share her personal experiences, both the joys and the struggles, solidifies Stefanie Sun’s image not just as a talented musician, but as a relatable and empathetic figure who understands the complexities of modern family life.

Her openness fosters a sense of community among her fans, reminding them that they are not alone in navigating the often-challenging journey of raising children. The tour itself is a celebration of her musical legacy, but these moments of personal connection add a deeper layer of meaning, making it a truly memorable experience for everyone involved





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