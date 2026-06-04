Suntec City has transformed into a holiday mission with obstacle battles, anime adventures, and rewards waiting to be unlocked. Take on fun physical challenges at SUPER KNOCKOUT by SuperPark Singapore and hunt down exclusive collectibles at MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up. Redeem dining and shopping perks along the way and turn a simple outing into a holiday mission.

Step up your school holiday fun with limited time SuperPark course and MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up at Suntec City . This June school holidays, Suntec City is turning trips to the mall into a limited time challenge packed with obstacle battles, anime adventures and rewards waiting to be unlocked.

From now till July 26, take on fun physical challenges at SUPER KNOCKOUT by SuperPark Singapore, hunt down exclusive collectibles at MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up and redeem dining and shopping perks along the way. Your first step begins the moment you enter Suntec City's Atrium Tower 1 & 2, where SUPER KNOCKOUT by SuperPark Singapore transforms the space into a high-energy obstacle arena packed with climbing zones, reflex games and adrenaline-fueled challenges.

SUPER KNOCKOUT is split into two main challenge zones, each designed to test a different set of skills. The Ninja Circuit is the first challenge zone, where you'll have to channel your inner ninja as you climb, crawl and balance your way through the fast-paced obstacle course. From scaling walls, weaving through obstacles to staying steady under pressure, the course puts both agility and coordination to the test.

The Dodge Arena is the next stop, bringing that same chaotic energy to life with rotating beams sweeping across the arena. What seems manageable from the sidelines quickly becomes a full-body challenge once you step in, with plenty of ducking, jumping and sharp reflexes needed to stay in the game. Players looking for an even bigger challenge can join SUPER KNOCKOUT Race Nights on June 18, 19, 25 and 26, where live leaderboards raise the stakes considerably.

If you have a competitive streak in you, these dates are worth scheduling into your calendar. Take on the Ninja Circuit in a timed environment and compete to be the fastest among your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights. Top the leaderboard of each race and win prizes like a year of unlimited SuperPark visits, alongside JBL audio gear and vouchers. Participants must be at least 100cm tall to enter, while players below 120cm will require adult supervision.

Tickets are required for both the child and accompanying adult, and full grip socks must be worn by all players. Tickets for each zone and Race Night sessions can be purchased through the SuperPark website, while Suntec+ Members can also apply a discount code at checkout for lower prices. Even as summer moves into July, the excitement continues with MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up from July 4 to 26.

The mall transforms into a must-visit stop for fans of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro and Chopper with limited edition lifestyle merchandise, collectibles and photo spots that bring the Straw Hat Pirates to life. Making it through the first two steps comes with a few extra perks. From now till July 26, Suntec+ Members can unlock a series of rewards by spending across the mall. Drivers - here's how you can unlock free parking at Suntec City.

All you have to do is spend $20 on weekdays after 5pm and free parking is yours. Here for a weekend or public holiday jaunt? Spend $80 and you'll get four hours of complimentary parking! A $5 Suntec City e-Voucher is also up for grabs for shoppers who spend a minimum of $150 in one day, making it the perfect bonus whether you are dropping by for the obstacle challenges in June or the anime pop-up in July.

The rewards continue at participating dining spots too. With a minimum spend of $20 in a single qualifying transaction during the promotion period, shoppers will receive two mystery dining e-Vouchers redeemable at participating brands including Bali Thai, Genki Sushi, Jollibee, Krispy Kreme and Soup Restaurant, among others.

Whether you are bouncing through SUPER KNOCKOUT, hunting down One Piece collectibles or stretching the day with Suntec+ perks, Suntec City has lined up enough activities to turn a simple outing into a holiday mission. Drop by Suntec City from now till July 26 to step up your fun now





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Suntec City SUPER KNOCKOUT MINISO's One Piece Pop-Up Obstacle Course Anime Collectibles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'First overt challenge' to Pritam Singh's WP leadership could bring closure one way or the other: AnalystsThe closeness in the timing of the special cadre members conference and the party’s biennial Central Executive Committee election on Jun 28 means that by the end of that day, there would be absolute clarity on the WP leadership, said political observers.

Read more »

Oil prices rise as new Middle East hostilities flare and talks stallOil prices climbed more than one per cent in early trade on Wednesday (June 3) as hostilities in the Middle East erupted anew with Iran firing missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain, while diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States showed little progress.Brent futures rose US$1.05 (S$1.34), or 1.09 per cent, at US$97.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV's First Encyclical on AI Goes Viral: How Culture and Theology Drive Its ImpactPope Leo XIV's encyclical Magnifica Humanitas on artificial intelligence has become a social media phenomenon, blending theological critique with contemporary cultural references. The document's virality is fueled by the pope's use of memes, quotes from popular literature, and his engagement with both tech leaders and Hollywood figures. This news piece examines how the pontiff's culturally fluent approach, combined with a substantive ethical framework, has resonated globally, especially among younger audiences concerned about AI's unchecked growth. The encyclical calls for robust regulation and moral engagement, positioning the Catholic Church as an active participant in shaping the digital age.

Read more »

Iranian Strikes on Kuwait Airport Kill One, Injure Over 60Iranian drone and missile strikes targeted Kuwait's international airport and civilian infrastructure, resulting in one death and over 60 injuries. The attacks forced flight diversions and airport closure, escalating tensions for the US-allied nation that had experienced relative calm since an April ceasefire. The US and Iran exchange blame for the incident.

Read more »