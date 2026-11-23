A 45-year-old man receives 25 months jail and three strokes of cane for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter. The case highlights rising abuse statistics.

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 25 months in prison and ordered to undergo three strokes of the cane on November 23 for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter. The victim was approximately eight years old when the first incident occurred over a three-and-a-half-year period. The court imposed a gag order to ensure the identity of the perpetrator remains undisclosed to protect the minor victim.

Timeline of Abuse and Discovery

The offender, who initially contested the charges against him, eventually pleaded guilty to one count of outraging the modesty of a minor. The abuse spanned a significant duration, during which the man exploited his position as the child's stepfather. On one specific occasion, the assault took place while the victim's mother was away picking up another child from school, demonstrating the calculated nature of the predation.

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The silence surrounding the crime was broken on January 19, 2023, when the victim, now 11 years old, finally disclosed the abuse to her mother. She had withheld the information for years due to fear that revealing the truth would cause her parents to divorce or create significant problems within the family unit.

School Intervention and Police Action

Following the disclosure, the victim's mother visited the school the next day and spoke with the discipline master. This educator then informed the school counselor, who conducted a sensitive interview with the child. The counselor subsequently alerted child protection officers, who immediately involved the police and arranged for the victim to be examined at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

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Law enforcement officers arrested the suspect at his home on the same day, around 6 pm. He was formally charged on August 13, 2025, and has remained in remand custody since that date. The rapid response by school staff and child protection services ensured the perpetrator was apprehended quickly after the long-held secret was revealed.

Judicial Reasoning and Sentencing

Deputy Public Prosecutors Jane Lim and Benjamin Low advocated for the 25-month sentence and corporal punishment. They argued that the sexual exploitation was egregious and highly intrusive, emphasizing that the offender abused the trust inherent in his role as a stepfather. The prosecution highlighted the severe breach of familial duty that accompanied the physical abuse.

District Judge Lim Tse Haw delivered the verdict, stating that interfamilial sexual abuse offenses deserve the strongest reprobation from society. The judge noted that such crimes are particularly difficult to detect because victims often face a moral dilemma. They fear that reporting the abuse to authorities might tear the family apart, leading them to suffer in silence for years.

Rising Statistics on Youth Sexual Abuse

This case occurs amidst a concerning upward trend in sexual abuse cases involving victims under the age of 16 in Singapore. The figure rose to 1,031 cases in 2025, a significant increase from the 943 cases recorded in 2024 and 998 cases in the previous year.

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Specifically regarding victims below 16, the data shows a steady rise from 169 cases in 2023 to 184 cases in 2024. The number increased further to 192 cases in 2025. These statistics underscore the critical need for continued vigilance, education, and robust protective mechanisms for minors within family and community settings.