Stephen Colbert Bids Farewell to Late-Night TV Amid Financial and Political Controversy

Stephen Colbert's final show on May 21 marks the end of a 33-year late-night legacy, with a special reunion episode featuring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver. CBS cites financial struggles as the reason for cancellation, but speculation points to political motivations following Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount Global. David Letterman has publicly criticized the network's explanation.

Stephen Colbert is set to conclude his iconic late-night show on May 21, marking the end of a historic 33-year run. As part of his farewell celebrations, Colbert will reunite with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver for a special episode on May 11.

This gathering of comedic talent harks back to their collaboration during the 2023 WGA strike, when they produced a 12-episode podcast series to support their out-of-work employees. CBS has cited financial challenges as the reason for canceling Colbert's show, with reports indicating annual losses of up to $40 million.

However, speculation abounds that the decision may also be influenced by Skydance Media's acquisition of Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, and a desire to avoid political controversy involving former President Donald Trump. David Letterman, a longtime figure in late-night television, has publicly disputed the network's stated reasons, declaring, 'They're lying.

' The end of Colbert's show signifies a major shift in the late-night landscape, leaving fans and industry insiders alike to ponder the future of the genre





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