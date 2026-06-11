Stephen Curry and Li-Ning: A US$400 million deal and a global sports partnership

The partnership between Stephen Curry and Li-Ning, a Chinese sportswear giant, is more than just a financial transaction. It represents a bold push into the United States by Li-Ning and a significant investment in one of basketball’s biggest and most influential athletes. The deal highlights the growing influence of Chinese brands in global sports and the potential for a meaningful impact on both Curry and Li-Ning's global development.

Li-Ning ’s reported US$400 million deal isn’t just about selling sports shoes, analysts say - it’s about leveraging one of basketball’s biggest and most influential athletes to raise its global profile.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry transformed basketball from beyond the arc. Now, he is betting on another frontier: China’s booming sportswear aspiration. with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning reportedly worth more than US$400 million - one of the biggest partnerships between an NBA star and a Chinese brand, sports observers say.

An athlete’s decision to sign with a Chinese brand comes down to commercial opportunity, belief in the brand’s vision, product quality and the ability to make a meaningful impact, said Adrian Staiti, APAC president of CAA Sports. For Li-Ning, it represents the brand’s boldest push yet into the United States - leveraging one of basketball’s biggest and most influential athletes to raise its global profile.

The deal is “less about selling more shoes” than “buying global relevance, credibility and brand equity”, said Mark Greeven, professor of management innovation and strategy and dean of Asia at IMD Business School. Chinese brands have also become much stronger at product development, supply chain responsiveness, digital marketing and understanding local consumers. The most successful ones have moved beyond (banking on) pure nationalism and are now about emotion and culture.

The deal is undoubtedly significant, given Curry’s stature and the reported scale - but stopped short of calling it a turning point. Chinese sportswear brands have been investing in elite athletes for many years, pointing to Anta’s deals with the likes of basketballers - Kevin Garnett, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving. What sets this deal apart is Curry’s unique global profile and cultural relevance. In many ways, it reminds me of Roger Federer’s partnership with Uniqlo.

The value extends well beyond an athlete’s playing career, and Curry’s influence is likely to remain strong for decades. Not everyone is convinced the money will pay off, but consumers buy products, not endorsements





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Stephen Curry Li-Ning Chinese Sportswear Global Sports Partnership Elite Athlete Signings Product Development Supply Chain Responsiveness Digital Marketing Understanding Local Consumers Global Relevance Credibility Brand Equity Emotion And Culture Nationalism Roger Federer Uniqlo

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