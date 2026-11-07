Stephen Miller Appointed White House Chief of Staff by President Trump

Donald Trump selects Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff following midterm losses. Miller, architect of strict immigration policies, leads the administration's domestic agenda. Read about his impact on US policy.

Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as the new White House Chief of Staff, a decision made shortly after Republicans lost control of Congress in this week's midterm elections. Miller, 41, returns to the center of executive power as the primary architect of some of the administration's toughest policies on immigration and other domestic issues. His appointment signals a continued commitment to the aggressive enforcement strategies and conservative ideological shifts that have defined his tenure in the Trump White House.

Miller's Conservative Rise and Background

Stephen Miller was raised in politically liberal Santa Monica, California, a background that contrasts with his current role as a hardline conservative leader. He developed a reputation for combative conservatism while writing for Duke University's student newspaper. During the 2010s, he served as a congressional aide and became an early advocate for restricting immigration at a time when such positions were not mainstream in the Republican Party.

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Miller joined Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and served as an adviser and speechwriter during his first term from 2017 to 2021. After Trump lost the 2020 election, Miller founded the conservative advocacy group America First Legal. This organization filed complaints accusing companies such as Nike of discriminating against white people, further cementing Miller's reputation as a fierce culture-war combatant. His wife, Katie Miller, is a conservative podcaster and former communications aide in Trump's first administration.

Aggressive Immigration Enforcement Strategies

Miller is best known for driving the immigration crackdown during Trump's second term, setting a target of 3,000 arrests a day. This figure is far above levels under previous administrations and represents a significant escalation in enforcement intensity. He has pushed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to target anybody in the country illegally, not just those with criminal records.

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The strategy specifically targeted commercial locations where day labourers gather, making Home Depot locations hotbeds for ICE arrests. Miller explicitly stated that the agency should target these stores, leading to a surge in detentions at retail sites. This approach reflects his long-standing belief that broader enforcement mechanisms are necessary to deter unauthorized migration.

Legal Battles and Policy Initiatives

Beyond daily enforcement, Miller has been a vocal advocate for ending birthright citizenship. He denounced the Supreme Court's ruling that rejected that proposal as one of the most destructive and outrageous decisions in the court's history. Following this legal setback, Miller announced a ban on birth tourism, seeking to prevent people from coming to the United States to deliver babies.

In January, Miller called a man named Pretti a domestic terrorist and would-be assassin on social media. This statement came even though Reuters-verified video showed Pretti holding a cellphone, not a gun. This incident highlights Miller's willingness to use inflammatory rhetoric in his public communications and policy advocacy.

Broader Domestic and Foreign Policy Influence

Miller also serves as a prominent voice on many of the President's other priorities, including countering diversity initiatives and targeting transgender rights. He is one of a small group of White House staff who approve all executive orders, a person familiar with the matter said in 2025. This gatekeeping role ensures that Miller's ideological preferences shape the administration's legal output.

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On foreign policy, Miller has echoed Trump's rhetoric on the war with Iran. He said in the early weeks of the conflict that US and Israeli strikes had wiped out Tehran's leadership class and military capacity. Later, he touted a ceasefire and said on Fox News in July that some Iranian officials are desperate to strike a peace deal. He also declined to rule out military action to acquire Greenland in January and said the US was running Venezuela after the capture of former president Nicolas Maduro in January.

Upcoming Executive Actions and Political Context

Miller has backed the US military's attacks on suspected drug smugglers. He said in October 2025 that these individuals are terrorists and they are going to be killed. This stance aligns with the administration's hardline approach to border security and national defense. Additionally, Miller pushed to expand a probe in Puerto Rico to prove a discredited theory about hacked voting machines after it found no evidence, according to people who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

With White House budget director Russell Vought, Miller has worked for months ahead of the midterm elections on executive actions that Trump can take on his own without approval from Congress. This preparation suggests that the administration is ready to bypass legislative gridlock through executive orders. The appointment of Miller as Chief of Staff centralizes policy control in the hands of a loyalist who has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional conservative governance.