Steve Borthwick Announces England Squad for November Rugby Tour Without Alex Mitchell

England coach Steve Borthwick names a 36-player squad for November Nations Championship fixtures against Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. Alex Mitchell is omitted due to injury.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has officially confirmed a 36-man squad for the upcoming November Nations Championship international window. The selection covers three crucial fixture blocks against Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. This announcement marks the final major squad call-up before the team enters its final preparation phase.

Mitchell Omitted Due to Hamstring Injury

Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell is excluded from the roster due to a hamstring injury sustained during Northampton Saints club action. Mitchell missed the weekend match, which prevented him from recovering in time for national duty. Ben Spencer and Harry Randall have been selected to fill the scrumhalf positions in his absence.

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The injury to Mitchell represents a significant blow to England's backline options for the autumn tour. His absence forces the coaching staff to rely on Spencer and Randall for scrumhalf duties across all three tests. This decision highlights the depth required in the squad to handle multiple high-stakes matches.

Flyhalf Selection and Fitness Updates

Flyhalf Fin Smith has been included in the squad despite missing England's recent three-day training camp. He joins George Ford and Marcus Smith as the three flyhalf options available for the tour. This selection confirms Smith's standing despite his absence from the recent pre-tournament preparations.

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Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has also been selected despite ongoing questions regarding his physical fitness. Center Seb Atkinson received his call-up after successfully passing a fitness test. These decisions indicate that the coaching staff prioritizes current form and recovery potential over recent availability concerns.

Autumn Schedule and World Cup Significance

Borthwick emphasized that these November fixtures hold added significance as the final opportunity to face southern hemisphere opposition before the next Rugby World Cup. The team will host Australia at Twickenham Stadium on November 8 for the opening match of the series.

England will travel to face Japan six days later for the second test. The squad will then return to host New Zealand in their final pool game on November 21. The Nations Championship finals are scheduled for the following weekend, immediately concluding this intensive block of international rugby.

Forward Pack and Backline Composition

The forward pack features ten named players including Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, and Arthur Clark. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, and Tom Curry are also selected to provide front row and second row cover. Maro Itoje and Ellis Genge remain key figures in the engine room of the squad.

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Jamie George, Joe Heyes, and Asher Opoku-Fordjour join the prop rotation. Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock, and Will Stuart complete the forward selection. This depth allows for varied tactical approaches against different southern hemisphere styles of play throughout the tour.

The backline includes sixteen players covering centers, wings, and fullback positions. George Furbank, Will Joseph, and Joe Marchant provide center depth alongside Seb Atkinson. Wing options include Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, and Tommy Freeman. Jack van Poortvliet, Cadan Murley, and Freddie Steward complete the remaining backline spots.

This squad represents the final assessment before the Rugby World Cup preparations intensify. Borthwick will monitor player fitness and form closely during the three matches against top-tier southern hemisphere teams. The results will likely influence selection strategy for the upcoming global tournament.