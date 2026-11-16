NETS CashCard will no longer be accepted for ERP, carpark, checkpoint toll and retail payments after Dec 31, 2026, with refunds available for remaining stored value. Motorists should switch to the NETS Motoring Card or FlashPay Card before Jan 1, 2027.

NETS CashCard will no longer be accepted for ERP, carpark payments, checkpoint tolls and retail after Dec 31, 2026. The phase-out is in line with the Land Transport Authority's transition to the ERP 2 system.

NETS announced the move in a Nov 16 Facebook post and on its website. Customers are encouraged to switch to the NETS Motoring Card or the NETS FlashPay Card before Jan 1, 2027. Motorists who still hold the card may find themselves unable to pay for ERP, carpark and checkpoint toll charges after the deadline.

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NETS CashCard Refund Process And Deadlines

The card has been a familiar part of everyday driving since it was launched in 1995 and later became a payment mode for ERP and carpark charges in 1997. Those with remaining value in their NETS CashCard can submit refund requests at DBS and POSB ATMs by Nov 15. Refund requests can also be made at OCBC and UOB ATMs by March 31, 2027.

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Alternatively, customers can submit refund requests at any local DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB bank branches by March 31 next year. DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB branches are accepting these requests. All CashCard holders are entitled to a refund of the remaining stored value in their cards within four years from the date of expiry. A full refund can be received within two years after the expiry date.

For the remaining two years, a service charge of $1 per month will be deducted from the remaining stored value. NETS said the charge will continue until the remaining stored value is fully depleted, a refund is processed, or four years from the date of card expiry, whichever is earlier. All Singapore-registered motor vehicles must be fitted with an on-board unit (OBU) by that date to travel on Singapore's public roads.

LTA Updates On ERP Gantry Removal

To date, more than 98% of eligible Singapore-registered vehicles have been fitted with the unit, said the Land Transport Authority in September. LTA said its contractors will also progressively remove physical ERP gantries across Singapore. Some gantry frames may be retained and repurposed with roadside units to support satellite connectivity. These gantries will be removed in two phases, starting with the removal of 62 non-operational gantries.

The remaining 33 operational gantries will be removed after gantry-based ERP charging ceases on Dec 31. ERP rates at PIE and CTE stretches are set to rise by $1 from Jan 4, 2027, after year-end discounts. The transition to ERP 2 is part of a broader move away from the old CashCard system. NETS said cardholders should act before the deadlines to avoid losing access to payments.

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ERP Rates Rise Amid Transition To System Two

Refunds remain available for several years, but service charges may apply after the initial two-year period.