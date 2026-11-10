Stomp Launches Revamped What's Your Problem Talk Show With Antasha Zahra

Stomp partners with STUDIO+65 to launch a new intimate talk show format. Antasha Zahra kicks off the series, sharing her journey as Singapore's first transgender Miss International Queen representative on Nov 13.

Stomp has officially launched the new season of its program What's Your Problem, featuring Antasha Zahra as the inaugural guest. This 25-year-old marks a significant milestone as Singapore's first transgender Miss International Queen representative. The debut episode arrives on November 13, offering viewers an intimate look into her groundbreaking life story.

Revamped Format And Production Team

The revamped series represents a fresh spin on the original concept, developed through a partnership between Stomp and STUDIO+65. STUDIO+65 is SPH Media's in-house production studio responsible for creating this new iteration. Instead of staged confrontations, the show adopts the format of an intimate, conversation-led talk show. The setting is designed to feel grounded in a distinctly Singaporean space, reminiscent of a local kopitiam.

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Viewers can expect the hosts to pull up a plastic chair to lepak, sip kopi, and yap about life's big issues. This approach promises unvarnished perspectives and plenty of laughs throughout each episode. The production aims to create a comfortable environment where guests feel safe sharing their experiences without the pressure of a formal studio setup.

Hosts Bring Fresh Perspectives

Leading these kopitiam catch-ups are co-hosts Daisy Anne Mitchell and Bolin Chen. Both bring their own distinct personalities and professional backgrounds to the table. Daisy Anne Mitchell is a seasoned host who expressed excitement about this evolution for Stomp. She enjoys hosting guest-led series that allow her to learn new things about people's stories, experiences, and knowledge.

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Mitchell noted that guests were remarkably open during filming. She teased that viewers can look forward to insightful and vulnerable stories being shared, along with some tea being spilt. Bolin Chen, known for his reaction videos on social media, adds a casual and lighthearted charm. His style helps guests lower their guard during the conversations.

Diverse Guest Stories And Schedule

The first episode features Antasha Zahra opening up about her emotional journey. She discusses her role as Singapore's first transgender Miss International Queen representative. Following her, the series features Dino Isaac, who was born in the bushes and grew up navigating the foster care system. His segment covers his experiences in boys' homes and family turmoil.

More guests are planned for future episodes, though details remain under wraps for now. The show premieres on November 13, with new episodes released every alternate Friday at 6pm. Viewers are encouraged to brew a cup of kopi and hang tight for the upcoming installments. The program continues to ask questions that Singaporeans are secretly curious about but never dare to ask.